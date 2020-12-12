Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Alabama (9-0) concludes it's 10-game, All-SEC regular season with a trip to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks (3-6)

First Quarter

Reichard drills a 45-yard field goal and Alabama leads 3-0 with 10:54 to go. Drive summary: 7 plays, 19 yards, 2:22 TOP

Najee Harris is stuffed on third and short and the Crimson Tide is forced to attempt a field goal.

Mac Jones finds Slade Bolden for a 10-yard pickup and a first down on third and long.

Harris out of the tent and back on the sideline.

Christian Barmore sacks Franks for a 5-yard loss and Arkansas will punt. DeVonta Smith returns it to the Razorbacks 47.

On the first play of the game, Franks fires a dart to Mike Woods for 16 yards and a first down. Alabama's Christian Harris needed help off the field and is in the medical tent.

Will Reichard's kick is called for a fair catch. Hogs will begin at own 25.

Pregame

Dickerson is going out to midfield for the coin toss and Arkansas wins the toss and will receive.

It's Senior Day for the Razorbacks and the school is honoring 15 student-athletes before kickoff.

Both teams have exited the field and headed into the locker room for final preparations.

Franks was just announced as the starting signal caller for the Hogs on the PA.

It appears right tackle Evan Neal did not make the trip to Fayetteville. Dickerson, Deonte Brown, Emil Ekiyor Jr., and Alex Leatherwood are here. Chris Owens will start in Neal's place.

Today's captains for Alabama are long snapper Thomas Fletcher, Dickerson, and linebacker Joshua McMillon.

The rest of the Crimson Tide have taken the field, led by coach Nick Saban.

For the Razorbacks, quarterback Feleipe Franks is taking reps with center Ty Clary, who is the back up to starter Ricky Stromberg. Stromberg appears to be out so this could be an indication that Franks will get the start. He missed last week against Missouri due to a rib injuy.

There have been rumblings that the Crimson Tide's offensive line will be shaken up due to contact-tracing protocols today. The centers (Landon Dickerson included), quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, tight ends, and specialists have taken the field.

Today's officials are Ken Williamson, referee; Michael Moten, umpire; Mickey Bryson, linesman; Randall Kizer, head line judge; Tom Fimmen, back judge; Daniel Gautreaux, field judge; Jesse Dupuy, side judge; Scott Walker, center judge; Marc Bovos, alternate; Mickey Haddock, replay.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks will be wearing No. 10 instead of No. 16 today, in honor of De'Vion Warren.

Game Preview

We're playing this game, right?

With the regular season extended into mid-December due to the coronavirus, Alabama at Arkansas was initially scheduled for last week, but was bumped back a week to squeeze in the LSU game last week.

The Crimson Tide has already wrapped up the SEC West and its spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta next week. No. 1 Alabama is also looking to pad its resume for the College Football Playoff, after missing the field of four teams for the first time in 2019.

The Razorbacks have had quite an up-and-down season under first-year head coach Sam Pittman. Overall, Arkansas currently holds a 3-6 record, with its three wins being over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

While on paper the Razorbacks do not present a significant threat, Arkansas has proven themselves to be a team that can pull some surprises. In its six losses, three of them were decided by three points or less. The Razorbacks have the ability to keep games unexpectedly close with teams in the SEC this season, but that is most likely not going to happen this coming Saturday.

However, in a season that has shown many surprises, overlooking the Razorbacks would be a big mistake.

No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN (Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen, Analyst: Dan Orlovsky, Sideline: Kris Budden)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 81/81

Online: ESPN.com

Weather forecast: Cloudy and chilly. Temperature at 35 degrees at kickoff with high of 42. For those staying over, snow is in the forecast for Sunday.

Last meeting: Not having injured Tua Tagovailoa didn't prove to be a problem for Alabama, as Mac Jones passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide won in a 48-7 rout. Jones was 18 of 22 for 235 yards and three touchdowns, including a 40-yard score by Jerry Jeudy. The wide receiver caught seven passes for 103 yards, running back Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdowns, and cornerback Trevon Diggs scored on an 84-yard interception return.

Series info: Alabama and Arkansas will meet for the 31st time. The Crimson Tide has won 13 straight and leads the all-time series, 23-7-0 (20-8 NCAA). It won the last meeting in Fayetteville in 2018, 65-31. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 16-2 (15-2 NCAA) in his career against Arkansas, including a 13-0 mark (12-0 NCAA) at Alabama.

