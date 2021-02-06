All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball at No. 18 Missouri

The Crimson Tide look to remain unbeaten in SEC play while the Tigers seek to gain ground on first place in the conference
Author:
Publish date:

Pregame

  • Today's officials: Mike Nance, Byron Jarrett, Jason Baker.
  • Alabama's starting five: Jaden Shackelford (G), John Petty Jr. (G), Josh Primo (G), Alex Reese (F), Herb Jones (W).
  • Missouri's starting five: Xavier Pinson (G), Dru Smith (G), Mark Smith (G), Jeremiah Tilmon (F), Kobe Brown (F).

Game Preview

A four-game lead on every other team in the Southeastern Conference.

That is what's at stake for the University of Alabama men's basketball team when it travels to Columbia to tangle with No. 18 Missouri on Saturday morning (11 a.m, CT).

After another beatdown of LSU on Wednesday night, the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide is 15-4 overall and 10-0 in league play for the first time in 65 years. A win over the Tigers would give coach Nate Oats and company a path to the school's first SEC regular-season title since 2002.

The Crimson Tide's three-point shooing has cooled off recently, but thanks to hard-nosed defense, it has won three of its last four.

Meanwhile, Missouri (12-3, 5-3 SEC) eked out a 75-50 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday evening behind 26 points from guard Dru Smith. The Tigers have won seven of its last nine games on its way to second place in the conference.

For the Crimson Tide to win its 11th straight league game, it must contain guard Xavier Pinson, who averages a team-high 15.1 points and 3.4 assists.

Without Jordan Bruner in the lineup, stopping forward Jeremiah Tilmon, who is third in scoring for the Tigers (13.5) and leads the team in rebounding (7.9) and blocks (1.3), will be of upmost importance.

This is the only meeting in the regular season between each school, so a win for either squad will go a long way for seeding in the NCAA tournament.

No. 10 Alabama at No. 18 Missouri

Where: Missouri Arena

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide manhandled LSU, 78-60, to earn the regular-season sweep of the Bayou Bengals. Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford poured in a team-high 19 points, while Alabama's bench outscored LSU, 34-7.

Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers had to overcome a second-half surge from Kentucky to pull away from the Wildcats in the waning moments, 75-70. Guard Xavier Pinson added 14 points and three steals to go alongside Smith's 26 points. Missouri also shot well-above its season average from three-point range, which is 31 percent, going 9-of-21 from deep.

The series: This will only be the 17th meeting between these two schools. Alabama leads the series all-time with a record of 11-5. The Crimson Tide is 3-3 all-time on the road in Columbia. Overall, Alabama has won seven of the 11 meetings since Missouri joined the SEC dating back to Jan. 8, 2013.

More on the last meeting: In last year's regular-season finale, Alabama had its worst offensive showing of the Oats era, losing 69-50 inside Missouri Arena. Guard Kira Lewis dropped a game-high 18 points and four assists. The Crimson Tide shot 16 percent from three-point range (4-of-25) and only 30 percent from the field (14-of-46).

_RS20632
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball at No. 18 Missouri

2021 SEC Football Schedule (helmet version)
The 4-1-1

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule and Future Opponents

Brodie Croyle
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 6, 2021

John Petty Jr. vs Missouri in 2019-2020 season
All Things Bama

No. 10 Alabama Basketball Prepares for "Big Game" at No. 18 Missouri

2022recruitingneeds-601daca60301654fa56920c3_Feb_05_2021_20_54_27
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Assessing Alabama's 2022 Needs

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball guard John Petty Jr. against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Alabama's John Petty Jr. Taking More Professional-Like Approach to Basketball

Nate Oats vs LSU, February 3, 2021
All Things Bama

Nate Oats on Alabama Basketball's Projected No. 1 Seed: "To Dwell on that Today is Probably Distracting"

A2D3B923-543E-48EE-BB24-84BCD656DA55
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: What Do DB Terrion Arnold and RB Camar Wheaton Bring to the Table?