Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Auburn (SEC Tournament First Round)

Alabama looks to keep its season alive in a first round matchup against rival Auburn.

11-seed Alabama (15-12, 6-10) is set to take on 14-seed Auburn (10-17, 2-14) in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

The Crimson Tide has won four of its last six games, and Alabama swept the season series against Auburn.

Alabama's Brittany Davis was named second team All-SEC earlier this week, as was Auburn's Aicha Coulibaly.

Alabama's Starting Five