Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Auburn (SEC Tournament First Round)

Alabama looks to keep its season alive in a first round matchup against rival Auburn.

11-seed Alabama (15-12, 6-10) is set to take on 14-seed Auburn (10-17, 2-14) in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

The Crimson Tide has won four of its last six games, and Alabama swept the season series against Auburn. 

Alabama's Brittany Davis was named second team All-SEC earlier this week, as was Auburn's Aicha Coulibaly.

Alabama's Starting Five

Brittany Davis

G Brittany Davis

Hannah Barber and Kristy Curry wbb aub vs ala 20210214 SL1_9935 edited

G Hannah Barber

Megan Abrams vs Houston, November 29, 2020

G Megan Abrams

Jamya Mingo-Young

G JaMya Mingo-Young

Alabama women's basketball Cruce

F Allie Craig Cruce

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Auburn (SEC Tournament First Round)

