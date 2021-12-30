Live Updates: No. 19 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee

Alabama looks to get a win in its SEC opener against Tennessee.

No. 19 Alabama (9-3) is set to take on No. 14 Tennessee (9-2) inside Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. CT.

Alabama is coming off a loss against Davidson in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, and has lost two of its last three. Tennessee defeated then-6th-ranked Arizona last time out, and has won three straight games.

Last season these two teams met twice, with Alabama emerging victorious in both meetings. Alabama beat Tennessee in Knoxville, 71-63, and in the SEC Tournament Semifinals, 73-68.

Tennessee will be without freshman guard Kennedy Chandler and senior forward John Fulkerson due to COVID-19 protocols. Chandler leads the Vols in scoring and Fulkerson is the team's top rebounder.

Assistant coach Antoine Pettway will return to Alabama's sideline after missing the past two games due to an illness.

Alabama will use its typical starting lineup: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako.