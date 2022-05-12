Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 2 seed Alabama Takes on No. 7 seed Missouri in SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide will face the Tigers for the fourth in less than a week after hosting them last weekend.

Alabama's quest to repeat as SEC Tournament champions begins today in Gainesville, Fla. The No. 2 Crimson Tide (41-10) will begin the single-elimination tournament by taking on No 7 seed Missouri (34-19). First pitch is set for 30 minutes following the game between No. 3 seed Tennessee and No. 11 seed Mississippi State.

Alabama will face Missouri for the fourth time in less than a week after taking two out of three games in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. 

The winner of Thursday's game will move on to face either Tennessee and Mississippi State in the semifinals on Friday at 2 p.m. CT. 

Follow below for live updates of the action.

Live Updates

Pregame

First pitch between Alabama and Missouri was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. but has since been pushed back as Tennessee and Mississippi State duel it out in extra innings. Now, the Crimson Tide is forced to wait. 

