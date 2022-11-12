Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 20 Alabama Basketball vs Liberty

Live stats, scores, and more from the Crimson Tide's second game of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 20th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is looking to win its second game of the season as it hosts the Liberty Flames in Coleman Coliseum on Friday night. 

Alabama is coming off a 75-54 victory over reigning Big South champion Longwood, a game in which the Crimson Tide shot an abysmal 3-for-28 from three-point range but looked excellent on the defensive side of the floor.

Liberty comes into the game 1-0, following a 60-point victory over NCCAA opponent Regent. The Flames are led by 5-foot-9 guard Darius McGhee, who was one of the top scorers in all of college basketball last season. McGhee will be an excellent test for a seemingly improved Alabama defense. 

Liberty was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Sun Conference, adding to the difficulty of Alabama's nonconference schedule.

Live Updates

(most recent update at the top)

Pregame

  • Alabama is using the same starting five from game one: Mark Sears, Nimari Burnett, Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako.
  • Officials for the game will be Jason Baker, Will Howard and Gerald Williams.
  • Forward Darius Miles is not dressed out and has a boot on his left foot. Miles played Monday against Longwood, but was held out of the charity exhibition on Oct. 29 for an injury on the same foot. 
  • As head coach Nate Oats mentioned earlier this week, graduate transfer guard Dom Welch is not dressed out.

