Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama Baseball at No. 1 Tennessee

Live stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide opens its huge road series against the top-ranked Volunteers in Knoxville.

The biggest road series of the season for Alabama baseball has come at last.

After winning nine of its last 10 games — including seven in a row — the Crimson Tide now sits in second place in the SEC West. Alabama is now 7-5 in SEC play, with a 22-12 overall record. No matter what successes it has had recently, though, the 31-2 Tennessee Volunteers stand in its way.

Tennessee has gotten off to a historic start this year, finishing its first four weekends of SEC play with a perfect 12-0 record. After losing 7-2 to Texas back on March 4, the Volunteers went on a 23-0 winning streak before losing this past Tuesday night to Tennessee Tech.

Both Alabama and Tennessee have exhibited solid starting pitching, but the Volunteers' bullpen gets the edge with a very deep slate of talent. Both lineups also bring a lot to the plate, with the Volunteers getting an edge in power and Alabama capitalizing with small ball.

This weekend's series is sure to not disappoint, regardless of what side of the aisle you sit on as a fan. On a weekend like this, college baseball fans in general win.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and information as No. 24 Alabama and No. 1 Tennessee square off on the diamond in Game 1 of this weekend's three-game series.

Pregame

  • Tonight's Game 1 is slated for a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch.
  • Alabama took in a practice on Friday morning ahead of this evening's game:
  • Tonight's umpires:
    • HP: Jeffrey Macias
    • 1B: Ryan Broussard
    • 2B: Javerro January
    • 3B: Joe Harris
  • Current weather conditions in Knoxville: Mid-70s Fahrenheit, 6 mph winds out of the southwest, no rain on the radar for tonight's game.
  • Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide can be found below.
  • Starting lineup for the Volunteers:
Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 4.57.38 PM

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Drew Williamson

2. Drew Williamson (1B)

Zane Denton walkoff

3. Zane Denton (3B)

William Hamiter, Alabama baseball

4. William Hamiter (RF)

Tommy Seidl

5. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Owen Diodati, Alabama baseball

6. Owen Diodati (DH)

Andrew Pinckney

7. Andrew Pinckney (CF)

Bryce Eblin, Xavier Series 2022

8. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Dominic Tamez

9. Dominic Tamez (C)

Alabama starting pitcher Garrett McMillan

Starting Pitcher: RHP Garrett McMillan

