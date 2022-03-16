Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball vs. No. 2 Florida State

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium where the Crimson Tide seeks revenge against the team that eliminated it from the WCWS.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's time for the biggest midweek matchup of the season. 

Rhoads Stadium is ready for a rematch of the 2021 Women's College World Series semifinal between Alabama and Florida State. Both teams have been able to build on last season's success and come into the game as top-five ranked teams. 

The Crimson Tide (22-2, 1-2 SEC) and Seminoles (24-1, 5-1 ACC) will meet again Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Tuscaloosa. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. 

Last year, Florida State beat Alabama on back to back days to advance to the WCWS finals where it would lose to Oklahoma. Lexi Kilfoyl got the start in game one and only gave up two runs, but could not get any run support. Montana Fouts started game two days after her perfect game against UCLA. The Seminoles jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held on for the 8-5 win to eliminate the Crimson Tide from the WCWS. 

Both teams return a lot of talent from those tams including the starting pitchers Fouts and Kilfoyl for Alabama and Kathryn Sandercock for Florida State. Sandercock is the leader in the circle for the Noles this season. She is 11-0 with a 0.89 ERA with 71 strikeouts. At the plate, Devyn Flaherty, Mack Leonard and Michaela Edenfield lead the way for Florida State. Flaherty is batting .403 with 16 RBIs and and Edenfield has eight home runs and 20 RBIs. 

Top 1

  • The first pitch from Kilfoyl is a strike, and we are underway. 

Pregame

  • Alabama men's golf coach Jay Seawell threw out the ceremonial first pitch. 
  • Starting Lineup notes
    • Lexi Kilfoyl gets the start in the circle for Alabama. (Montana Fouts pitched yesterday against Southern Miss.)
    • Jenna Johnson moves back into the leadoff spot, and Dallis Goodnight slides back down to the nine-hole. 
    • Savannah Woodard gets the start over Kat Grill in right field. 
  • Florida State Starting Lineup
    • 1. Kaley Mudge- LF
    • 2. Sydney Sherrill- 3B
    • 3. Mack Leonard- 1B
    • 4. Kalei Harding- RF
    • 5. Devyn Flaherty- 2B
    • 6. Michaela Edenfield- C
    • 7. Jahni Kerr- CF
    • 8. Hallie Wacaser- DP
    • 9. Josie Muffley- SS
    • Starting Pitcher- Danielle Watson (9-1, 1.28 ERA)

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jenna Johnson at LSU

1. Jenna Johnson- LF

Ashley Prange

2. Ashley Prange- 3B

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- C

Kaylee Tow

4. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Bailey Dowling

5. Bailey Dowling- SS

Abby Doerr

6. Abby Doerr- DP

Megan Bloodworth

7. Megan Bloodworth- 3B

Savannah Woodard

8. Savannah Woodard- RF

Dallis Goodnight diving catch

9. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Lexi Kilfoyl at LSU

Starting Pitcher- Lexi Kilfoyl (3-1, 1.64 ERA)

  • Florida State is wearing the all gold uniforms it wore in last year's elimination game. Looks like Alabama will be going with the crimson on crimson combo. 
  • Hundreds of fans are already lined up outside the gates more than an hour before first pitch hoping to be one of the first 250 to collect the foam finger Bama U. 

Alabama vs. Florida State in 2021 WCWS

WCWS Game 12 June 6th Florida State vs Alabama (4)
Alabama softball WCWS 2021
Alabama softball WCWS 2021 Montana Fouts

031222_MBA_WilliamsonDr_Binghamton_JH1487
