LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 6 Florida
The No. 4 Alabama softball team is on the road for a clash with the No. 6 Florida Gators.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a home series win (2-1) against Georgia. In its last SEC road series, Alabama swept South Carolina.
Alabama starts Montana Fouts in the circle. She’s got a 2.00 ERA with a 15-2 record and has struck out 165 batters this season. Florida will counter with Elizabeth Hightower, 1.84 ERA, 10-2, 81 strikeouts.
Of note, Alabama’s Ally Shipman is second in the league in RBIs, both overall (43) and in SEC play (15). She had five hits and eight RBIs to lead the Crimson Tide in the series win against Georgia last weekend.
The game with Florida is televised by ESPN.
2nd inning
Alabama
- Shipman singles. She's hit safely in seven straight games.
- Tow gets a one-out single. Two runners on base
- Bloodworth walks after a 12-pitch at-bat. Bases loaded with one out.
1st
Florida
- A pair of strikeouts by Fouts to start the inning, including former Crimson Tide player Skylar Wallace
- 3 up 3 down for Fouts
End 1st: No score
Alabama
- Goodnight strikes out to start off the game.
- Jenna Johnson with another strikeout
- Prange makes it three straight strikeouts for Gator pitcher Elizabeth Hightower
Starting lineup for Alabama (31-5, 8-4 SEC)
CF Dallis Goodnight
LF Jenna Johnson
3B Ashley Prange
C Ally Shipman
SS Bailey Dowling
1B Kaylee Tow
2B Megan Bloodworth
DP Jenna Lord
RF Kat Grill
P Montana Fouts
Starting lineup for Florida (30-7, 7-5 SEC)
CF Kendra Falby
SS Skylar Wallace
2B Hannah Adams
3B Charla Echols
DP Reagan Walsh
RF Cheyenne Lindsey
C Emily Wilkie
1B Avery Goelz
LF Katie Kistler
P Elizabeth Hightower