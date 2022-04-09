LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 6 Florida

Crimson Tide, looking for fourth straight SEC series win, starts Montana Fouts in the circle

The No. 4 Alabama softball team is on the road for a clash with the No. 6 Florida Gators.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a home series win (2-1) against Georgia. In its last SEC road series, Alabama swept South Carolina.

Alabama starts Montana Fouts in the circle. She’s got a 2.00 ERA with a 15-2 record and has struck out 165 batters this season. Florida will counter with Elizabeth Hightower, 1.84 ERA, 10-2, 81 strikeouts.

Of note, Alabama’s Ally Shipman is second in the league in RBIs, both overall (43) and in SEC play (15). She had five hits and eight RBIs to lead the Crimson Tide in the series win against Georgia last weekend.

The game with Florida is televised by ESPN.

2nd inning

Alabama

Shipman singles. She's hit safely in seven straight games.

Tow gets a one-out single. Two runners on base

Bloodworth walks after a 12-pitch at-bat. Bases loaded with one out.

1st

Florida

A pair of strikeouts by Fouts to start the inning, including former Crimson Tide player Skylar Wallace

3 up 3 down for Fouts

End 1st: No score

Alabama

Goodnight strikes out to start off the game.

Jenna Johnson with another strikeout

Prange makes it three straight strikeouts for Gator pitcher Elizabeth Hightower

Starting lineup for Alabama (31-5, 8-4 SEC)

CF Dallis Goodnight

LF Jenna Johnson

3B Ashley Prange

C Ally Shipman

SS Bailey Dowling

1B Kaylee Tow

2B Megan Bloodworth

DP Jenna Lord

RF Kat Grill

P Montana Fouts

Starting lineup for Florida (30-7, 7-5 SEC)

CF Kendra Falby

SS Skylar Wallace

2B Hannah Adams

3B Charla Echols

DP Reagan Walsh

RF Cheyenne Lindsey

C Emily Wilkie

1B Avery Goelz

LF Katie Kistler

P Elizabeth Hightower