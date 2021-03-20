All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Live Updates: No. 5 Alabama Basketball vs Iona at the NCAA Tournament

The Crimson Tide takes on the Gaels in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament
Pregame

  • Alabama basketball is now out on the court for warmups. Josh Primo was out on the court practicing baskets but is sporting a knee brace.
  • Today's officials: Bo Boroski, Bill Covington, Todd Austin.
  • Alabama's starting five: Jaden Shackelford (G), John Petty Jr. (G), Keon Ellis (G), Herbert Jones (W), Jordan Bruner (F).
  • Roughly 1,000 fans are expected to view Alabama's matchup against Iona due to limited seating capacity:

Preview

Alabama basketball is back in the Big Dance.

As the No. 5 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament, the Crimson Tide was placed in the East Region as the No. 2 seed and will face the No. 15 seed Iona Gaels, who is coached by the legendary Rick Pitino.

The game will be played at 3 p.m. CT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide (24-6, 16-2 SEC) is fresh off an 80-79 victory over LSU in the SEC tournament final, to capture the school's seventh conference championship.

Meanwhile, Iona (12-5, 6-3 MAAC) won four straight games this past week to win the MAAC tournament and earn the league's automatic bid. Pitino and company did not play a game from Dec. 23 to Feb. 12 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program.

A player to watch on the Gaels is guard Isaiah Ross who is averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is also shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range.

Per KenPom, Iona is 210th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 160th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Alabama and Iona have only met once before in 1989 when the Crimson Tide handled the Gaels 78-39.

Game Information

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

When: Saturday, 3 p.m. CT

TV: TBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: CBSSports.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated LSU for a third time this season to win the SEC tournament championship, 80-79. Guard Jaden Shackelford dropped a team-high 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting. SEC tournament MVP guard Jahvon Quinerly recorded 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Last time out, Iona: The Gaels won the MAAC tournament title over Fairfield, 60-51, on Saturday behind 18 points and four rebounds from guard Asante Gist. Forward Nelly Junior Joseph added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The series: The second meeting. Previously, the Crimson Tide defeated the Gaels 78-39 on Dec. 29, 1989 in a neutral site in Santa Clara, Calif. 

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball guards Jahvon Quinerly and John Petty Jr. against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
