Live Updates: No. 5 Kentucky vs. Alabama

Alabama is set to take on its third top-5 opponent in a row in a primetime matchup.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide (14-8, 4-5) will receive a highly-anticipated visit from No. 5 Kentucky (18-4, 7-2) inside Coleman Coliseum for a 7 p.m. CT tip. 

Pregame

  • This will be Alabama's third straight game against top-5 teams, previously playing No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 29 and No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 1.
  • Kentucky has not won inside Coleman Coliseum since 2017, with Alabama winning the previous two matchups in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and 2021.  

