Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball at No. 20 Arkansas

Live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide seeks its first regular-season SEC title since 2002

Pregame

Tonight's officials: Doug Shows, Steven Anderson, Lee Cassell.

Alabama's starting five: Jaden Shackelford (G), John Petty Jr. (G), Josh Primo (G), Herb Jones (W), Jordan Bruner (F).

Arkansas' starting five: Davonte Davis (G), Moses Moody (G), Jalen Tate (G), Justin Smith (F), Connor Vanover (F).

Game Preview

One.

That's how many more conference wins the University of Alabama men's basketball team needs in order to clinch a share of the SEC regular-season title.

The Crimson Tide (18-5, 13-1 SEC) will travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night at 8 p.m (CT) on ESPN2. The Razorbacks had their most recent game with Texas A&M postponed over the weekend and sit in second place in the conference at 17-5 overall and 9-4 in league play.

Back on Jan. 16, Alabama demolished Arkansas, 90-59, behind 17 points and five three-pointers from senior guard John Petty Jr. However, since then the Razorbacks have figured it out.

Coach Eric Musselman's team have won seven of their last eight and four in a row, including an overtime-road win over then-No. 10 Missouri.

Arkansas boasts the second-best scoring offense in the SEC at 82.5 points per game. Freshman guard Moses Moody has become a household name, averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alabama coach Nate Oats criticized his team's defensive effort in a 82-78 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Crimson Tide still ranks second in defensive efficiency per KenPom.

"If our defense isn’t better than it was today," Oats said. "We’re not beating Arkansas.”

No. 6 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Where: Bud Walton Arena

When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide survived a scare from Vanderbilt, 82-78, on Senior Day. Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford dropped a season-high 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting. Guard Jahvon Quinerly and forward Alex Reese joined him in double-figures with 15 and 10 points a piece.

Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks' game with Texas A&M was postponed on Saturday due to COVID-19 issues inside the Aggies' program. Arkansas last played on Feb. 16 and defeated Florida, 75-64, thanks to four Razorbacks in double-figures.

The series: The 64th meeting. Arkansas leads the all-time series with a record of 34-29. Alabama has only won twice in Fayetteville over the last 16 years, dating back to Jan. 11, 2005. Before the Crimson Tide's win in January, the Razorbacks had won six straight versus Alabama.

More on the last meeting: Three Crimson Tide players scored in double-digits in a 90-59 rout of Arkansas on Jan. 16, including Petty with 17, Shackelford with 16, and wing Herb Jones with 13. Alabama made 15 three-point attempts and shot 48.4 percent from the field. Oats' defense held the Razorbacks to only 19 points in the first half and 33.3 percent shooting for the game.