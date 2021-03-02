Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Auburn

The Crimson Tide looks to complete a season sweep of the Tigers in its final home game of the season

Pregame

Tonight's officials: Doug Shows, K.B. Burdett, Wil Howard.

Game Preview

After clinching the regular-season SEC title with its win over Mississippi State on Saturday night, there's not much time for celebration for No. 6 Alabama basketball.

The Crimson Tide now gears up for its final home game of the season — Tuesday night matchup against in-state rival Auburn that will see Alabama seeks its first season sweep of the Tigers since 2015.

While a loss won't hurt Alabama in terms of seeding in the SEC Tournament, there is still a lot on the line for the Crimson Tide regarding the NCAA Tournament. Alabama is currently projected by most bracketologists as a 2-seed and is No. 6 in the AP Top 25 as of Sunday. With two games in the regular season in addition to the SEC Tournament, the Crimson Tide still needs to do some preventive maintenance work if it wants to be seeded where it currently is.

Alabama's loss at Arkansas most likely won't hurt them in terms of March Madness seeding, but another loss before the end of the regular season would make it two losses in two weeks — not exactly a good look heading into the postseason.

For Auburn, the Tigers don't have anything on the line thanks to its self-imposed postseason ban. However, with Tuesday night's game being the biggest of the season remaining and with the Crimson Tide seemingly replacing the Tigers as the top college basketball program in the state, Auburn will most likely be out for blood.

Currently, Alabama sits at a 19-6 record and is 14-2 in conference play. On the other side of the state, Auburn is 12-13 overall and is 6-10 in the SEC. The Tigers, like the Crimson Tide, have two games left in the regular season to bring their record up to above .500 and will not let Alabama go quietly.

No. 6 Alabama vs Auburn

Where: Coleman Coliseum

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Mississippi State 64-59 on Saturday night at Humphrey Coliseum, clinching the SEC regular-season title. Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama in points with 19, including three-of-six from beyond the arc. Senior wing Herb Jones, while only recording two points, registered the most rebounds for the Crimson Tide with 14.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers upset No. 25 Tennessee on Saturday night, defeating the Volunteers 77-72 in Auburn Arena. All five of Auburn's starters registered double-digit points, with Allen Flanigan recording the most with an impressive 23 points. The win snapped a three-game SEC losing streak, and with two games to go before the end of the regular season, the Tigers will be out to end the season on a high note due to its self-imposed postseason ban.

The series: Tuesday night's meeting will be the 164th between the two teams on the hardwood, the fourth-most games Alabama basketball has played against any opponent. Alabama owns a 97-66 edge over Auburn, and over the last decade Coleman Coliseum has been a difficult place to play for the Tigers — since 2011, Alabama is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between the two teams when the Crimson Tide plays in its own arena.

More on the last meeting: Back on Jan. 9, all five of Alabama's starters – led by freshman guard Josh Primo — registered double-digit points and combined for 82 points in the Crimson Tide's 94-90 victory over the Tigers in Auburn Arena. Grad-student forward Jordan Bruner also recorded 20 points — including three-of-six from beyond the arc — and also tallied seven rebounds in Alabama's first win at Auburn since 2015.

