Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Tennessee at the SEC Tournament

Live updates, stats and analysis from Bridgestone Arena as the Crimson Tide takes on the Volunteers in the tournament semifinals

First Half

(most recent update at the top)

Basket by Quinerly for two.

Media timeout. The Volunteers now have their largest lead of the game at 12 points with exactly four minutes left to go in the first half. All Crimson Tide momentum seems to have faded. No doubt there will be a lot of adjustments by Nate Oats at the half. 36-24 Tennessee.

Johnson with another short jumper. Tennessee is now on a 6-0 run.

Plavsic is called for his first personal.

Springer with another short layup. He now has eight. 34-24 Tennessee — its largest lead of the game.

Johnson now has 12 points with another layup.

Three-point basket by Petty.

The Crimson Tide was able to cut the Volunteers lead to two points but the run by Tennessee once again ties their largest lead of the game.

Johnson makes a short layup to make it a 7-0 run over the last 55 seconds. Alabama uses a timeout. 30-21 Tennessee with 7:31 left to go in the first half.

Springer inside for two. 28-21 Tennessee.

Reese misses a layup, then tips it back in. Tennessee responds with a three by Vescovi.

Quinerly makes another layup. He now has seven points in eight minutes. 23-19 Volunteers at the 9:32 mark.

Three-point basket by Vescovi, but Quinerly responds with his own three. 23-17 Tennessee.

Quinerly rebounds the ball, and drives it down the full length of the court for a layup.

Reese picks up his first personal.

Bailey makes both of his free throws. 20-12 Tennessee.

Alabama's defense has started to gain some momentum, but it is still struggling on the offensive end. The Crimson Tide is shooting just 33-percent from the floor and is 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. Tennessee, on the other hand, is shooting 57-percent from the floor.

Jones is called for his second foul, a block. Under-12 media timeout. Tennessee leads 18-12.

Johnson answers Alabama with a three of his own.

Three-point basket by Jordan Bruner. 15-12 Tennessee at the 13:25 mark.

Pavsic gets his first two points of the day with a layup.

Jones steals the ball on the defensive end of the court, but James Rojas is called for the travel at the offensive end.

Jones is fouled on the way up to the rim and makes the basket after a steal on the opposite end by Petty. Jones steps up to the line and misses his and-one opportunity.

Johnson is called for his first personal on Juwan Gary, who gets the basket and the and-one. 13-7 Volunteers at the 14:38 mark.

Another short jumper from Johnson.

At the first media timeout, Tennessee leads Alabama 11-4. The Volunteers are five of their last seven. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide has no field goals over the last 3:54. Not a strong start for Alabama, who has also picked up four personal fouls in the first five minutes compared to Tennessee's one.

Another short jumper for Tennessee, this time by James.

James sends Jones to the line, who makes both free throws. 9-4 Tennessee.

Springer makes a short jumper for two. 9-2 Tennessee.

Shackelford is now called for a personal on the other end. He already has two fouls in the first three minutes.

Shackelford is now called for a charge.

Herb Jones called with the charge. Turnover. Johnson makes his first bucket. Bruner turns the ball over, resulting in a dunk by James. 7-2 Tennessee.

Petty misses his first shot of the game — a three-point attempt — rebounded by the Volunteers. Springer gets two with a short jumper to put the Volunteers on top.

Jordan Bruner charged with his first personal foul of the game. Johnson heads to the line for two free-throw attempts and misses his first but makes his second. 2-1 Alabama.

Alabama wins the opening tip and we are underway here inside Bridgestone Arena. Jaden Shackelford gets a quick layup for two.

Pregame

Both Alabama freshman guard Josh Primo and Tennessee forward John Fulkerson will be out of Saturday's game, with Primo suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee and Fulkerson with a facial fracture and concussion.

Today's officials: Don Daily, Tony Greene, Chuck Jones.

Alabama's starting five: Jaden Shackelford (G), John Petty Jr. (G), Keon Ellis (G), Herb Jones (W), Jordan Bruner (F).

Tennessee's starting five: Josiah-Jordan James (G), Jaden Springer (G), Santiago Vescovi (G), Keon Johnson (G), Yves Pons (F).

Game Preview

After taking care of business with relative ease 85-48 on Friday against Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, Alabama basketball will have a much more difficult challenge on its hands on Saturday.

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Florida Gators 78-66 on Friday afternoon, moving forward to play Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals. While the Crimson Tide is the No. 1 seed in the tournament thanks to its first regular-season SEC title since 2002, the Volunteers are no slouch coming in as the tournaments No. 4 seed.

The Crimson Tide is coming off what is possibly its most impressive all-around performance of the season. Against the Bulldogs, Alabama shot 48-percent from the floor and was 13-for-36 from beyond the arc. The turnover disparity was heavily tilted in the Crimson Tide's favor, with Alabama turning the ball over just nine times compared to Mississippi State's 18.

Alabama was able to turn those 18 turnovers in 30 points — a key factor that made a big difference in the game.

The game wasn't completely without loss, though. In the second half, freshman guard Josh Primo went down with an apparent injury and was immediately assisted to the locker room for evaluation. After the game, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said that they were going to have Primo undergo an MRI and that his availability for tomorrow is questionable.

Tennessee is also coming into Saturday's game with an injury. Fulkerson was struck twice in the face by the elbow of Gators player Omar Payne, resulting in Fulkerson having to leave the game due to the injury and the ejection of Payne.

After the game, Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said that Fulkerson is unlikely to play on Saturday.

Aside from the injury, Tennessee performed well against Florida. The Volunteers totaled five double-digit shooters, led by sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi with 14 points. On the night, Tennessee shot 47-percent from the floor and was 9-for-25 from beyond the arc.

Here is everything you need to know about No. 6 Alabama basketball's SEC Tournament semifinal matchup against Tennessee:

Game Information:

Where: Bridgestone Arena

When: Noon CT, Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide used solid play on both sides of the basketball to beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 85-48 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly led the team with 14 points while senior wing rebounded the ball seven times. Alabama shot 48-percent from the floor and sank 13 threes on its way to the largest SEC Tournament victory in Crimson Tide program history.

Last time out, Tennessee: The Volunteers had five double-digit shooters on Friday — including 14 points from sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi — in its 78-66 defeat of the Florida Gators. 34 points in the paint as well as nine three-pointers were too much for the Gators to handle as Tennessee easily moved on to the semifinals.

The series: Tennessee and Alabama will meet for the 151st time, with the Crimson Tide leading the all-time series, 80-70. The 150 all-time games played between the teams ranks as the sixth-most times UA has played any one opponent, while the 80 victories also rank sixth-most in program lore.

More on the last meeting: Alabama defeated Tennessee inside Thompson-Boling Arena 71-63 back on Jan. 2. Senior guard John Petty Jr. led the way for the Crimson Tide in points with 17, while senior wing Herb Jones took the team lead in rebounds with eight. The win in Knoxville was the first victory for the Crimson Tide at the Volunteers' arena since 2015.