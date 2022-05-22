Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Stanford (Tuscaloosa Regional Game 7)
The winner between the Crimson Tide and Cardinal advance to Super Regionals.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the third time in two days, Alabama and Stanford are once again meeting on the softball diamond, this time for a spot in Super Regionals.
Montana Fouts is back in the circle for the second straight game, and fifth appearance of the weekend.
Live Updates
Top 4
- Bailey Dowling and Megan Bloodworth turn a double play to help Alabama get out of the jam. It's still 0-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
- Stanford strings together back-to-back infield singles with one out in the top of the fourth.
Bottom 3
- Bailey Dowling lines out to short to end the inning and Alabama leaves two runners on. It's still 0-0 heading to the fourth inning.
- Johnson steals second, and Ashley Prange draws a walk. Alabama has two on and two outs for Bailey Dowling.
- Johnson singles to right to keep the inning alive.
- Goodnight was called out for leaving the base early before Johnson's fly out, so Johnson will remain at the plate with two outs and no one on.
- Jenna Johnson flys out to right. Stanford should have had Goodnight doubled off but right fielder Kaitlin Lim over threw first.
- Dallis Goodnight pokes a one-out single to right field.
- Savannah Woodard strikes out to lead off the bottom of the third.
Top 3
- Montana Fouts gets a fly out to escape the jam. Heading to the bottom of the third its still 0-0.
- Tayler Gindlesperger grounds out to third and is unable to advance the runner.
- A sacrifice Dani Haynes moves pinch-runner Elle Eck to second base with one out.
- Johhnna Schroeder leads off the top of the third with a single to left field.
Bottom 2
- Megan Bloodworth strikes out to strand Shipman at third.
- A sacrifice bunt moves Shipman to third before a ground ball to second advances her to second base.
- Ally Shipman is hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the second.
Top 2
- Montana Fouts retires the side in order, and we head to the bottom of the second inning with the score still at 0-0.
Bottom 1 - Alabama batting
- Alabama goes down in order in the bottom of the first inning.
Top 1- Stanford batting
- Fouts gets out of the inning by getting Aly Kaneshiro to line out to third.
- Stanford head coach Jessica Allister was very unhappy with the called third strike.
- Kaitlyn Lin strikes out looking for the second out of the inning.
- Montana Fouts strikes out Syndee Huff for the first out of the inning.
- Gindlesperger steals second base. Stanford has a runner on second with no outs.
- Stanford's Taylor Gindlesperger leads off the game with a walk.
- The first pitch from Fouts is a strike, and this game is underway.