Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Stanford (Tuscaloosa Regional Game 7)

The winner between the Crimson Tide and Cardinal advance to Super Regionals.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the third time in two days, Alabama and Stanford are once again meeting on the softball diamond, this time for a spot in Super Regionals.

Montana Fouts is back in the circle for the second straight game, and fifth appearance of the weekend. 

The game is only being streamed on ESPN+.

Montana Fouts

Live Updates

  • Top 4 

    • Bailey Dowling and Megan Bloodworth turn a double play to help Alabama get out of the jam. It's still 0-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
    • Stanford strings together back-to-back infield singles with one out in the top of the fourth. 

    Bottom 3 

    • Bailey Dowling lines out to short to end the inning and Alabama leaves two runners on. It's still 0-0 heading to the fourth inning.
    • Johnson steals second, and Ashley Prange draws a walk. Alabama has two on and two outs for Bailey Dowling.
    • Johnson singles to right to keep the inning alive.
    • Goodnight was called out for leaving the base early before Johnson's fly out, so Johnson will remain at the plate with two outs and no one on. 
    • Jenna Johnson flys out to right. Stanford should have had Goodnight doubled off but right fielder Kaitlin Lim over threw first.
    • Dallis Goodnight pokes a one-out single to right field.
    • Savannah Woodard strikes out to lead off the bottom of the third. 
    Top 3 

    • Montana Fouts gets a fly out to escape the jam. Heading to the bottom of the third its still 0-0.
    • Tayler Gindlesperger grounds out to third and is unable to advance the runner.
    • A sacrifice Dani Haynes moves pinch-runner Elle Eck to second base with one out.
    • Johhnna Schroeder leads off the top of the third with a single to left field. 

    Bottom 2 

    • Megan Bloodworth strikes out to strand Shipman at third.
    • A sacrifice bunt moves Shipman to third before a ground ball to second advances her to second base. 
    • Ally Shipman is hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the second. 

    Top 2 

    • Montana Fouts retires the side in order, and we head to the bottom of the second inning with the score still at 0-0.

    Bottom 1 - Alabama batting

    • Alabama goes down in order in the bottom of the first inning.

    Top 1- Stanford batting

    • Fouts gets out of the inning by getting Aly Kaneshiro to line out to third. 
    • Stanford head coach Jessica Allister was very unhappy with the called third strike.
    • Kaitlyn Lin strikes out looking for the second out of the inning. 
    • Montana Fouts strikes out Syndee Huff for the first out of the inning.
    • Gindlesperger steals second base. Stanford has a runner on second with no outs.
    • Stanford's Taylor Gindlesperger leads off the game with a walk.
    • The first pitch from Fouts is a strike, and this game is underway. 

    Alabama Starting Lineup

    1. Jenna Johnson, LF

    Jenna Johnson

    2. Ashley Prange, 3B

    Ashley Prange

    4. Bailey Dowling, SS

    Bailey Dowling home run against Chattanooga

    3. Ally Shipman, C

    Ally Shipman doubles against Chattanooga

    5. Jenna Lord, DP

    Jenna Lord vs Kentucky

    6. Kaylee Tow, 1B

    Kaylee Tow

    7. Megan Bloodworth, 2B

    Megan Bloodworth home run

    8. Savannah Woodard, RF

    Savannah Woodard scores against Chattanooga

    9. Dallis Goodnight, CF

    Dallis Goodnight

    Montana Fouts, SP

    Montana Fouts

    Ally Shipman scores to take the lead against Stanford
