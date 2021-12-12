Live Updates: No. 9 Alabama Men's Basketball Takes on No. 14 Houston

Check here for live updates throughout the top-15 matchup in Coleman Coliseum

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - For the first time since November 19, Alabama men's basketball (7-1) is back competing inside Coleman Coliseum. After defeating Gonzaga last Saturday, the competition does not slow down, as Alabama will play another Final Four team from last season, the No. 14 Houston Cougars.

The guard trio of Jaden Shackelford, JD Davison, and Jahvon Quinerly led the way to knock off Gonzaga in Seattle, each scoring in double digits.

The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. CT, and Coleman Coliseum is quickly filling up in anticipation.

First Half

5:39 - Gary again, this time plus a foul in transition.

6:04 - Gary gets to 10 points, Alabama leads 29-26.

7:25 - Timeout on the floor, as Alabama has made 4 of its last 5 shots. 26-23 Alabama.

8:20 - Alabama has not made a FG in the last 2:51. 24-21 Crimson Tide.

9:36 - Bediako picks up two quick fouls, so he will sit down. 22-19 Alabama.

10:50 - Alabama has nine fast break points, and Houston has zero. 20-16 Alabama.

11:58 - Media timeout, Alabama leads 18-16. Shackelford leads the scoring with six points off two threes.

14:17 - Nate Oats is called for a technical, and fans are unhappy. Houston makes both free throws, 13-11 Alabama.

14:25 - Shackelford sinks a corner three, and Houston gets a dunk down low to end the 9-0 Alabama run. 13-9 Alabama leads.

15:48 - Alabama is on a 6-0 run as Shackelford is fouled.

16:16 - Bediako and Gary are carrying the production for Alabama, as they have combined to scored the Crimson Tide's first 10 points. 10-7 Alabama.

17:10 - Electric start to the game, as Juwan Gary hits a three to tie it at 7.

18:22 - Back-to-back dunks for Bediako, game tied at 4.

20:00 - Houston wins the tip and the game is underway.

Pregame

• Both teams have entered the floor, and we are minutes from tipoff.

• Houston Starters:

Marcus Sasser

Jamal Shead

Kyler Edwards

Reggie Chaney

Fabian White Jr.

• Alabama Starters:

Jahvon Quinerly

Jaden Shackelford

Keon Ellis

Juwan Gary

Charles Bediako

• Today's officials: Joe Lindsay, Mike Nance, Rob Rorke

• Alabama freshman JD Davison leads Alabama in assists with 4.6 per game, and freshman Charles Bediako leads Alabama in blocks with 2.3 per game.

• This is the first of a home-and-home series, so Alabama will travel to Houston next season.

• It is the fifth overall matchup between Alabama and Houston, and today is the first since 1979.

• Jaden Shackelford leads Alabama in scoring at 19.3 points per game, and Marcus Sasser leads Houston with 17.7 points per game.