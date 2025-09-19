Alabama Volleyball Aces Memphis, Soccer Rolls Past LSU: Roll Call
Redshirt freshman Hannah Parant had a double-double with 38 assists and her 10 aces were the most by an Alabama player in 25 years as the Crimson Tide volleyball team won its opening match in the Crimson Classic at Foster Auditorium, 25-8, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23.
Alabama had a season-best 14 blocks and tied its season high with 13 aces. Parant’s 10 aces were the third most in program history and the most in a match since Jennifer Miller notched 11 vs. Louisiana Tech on Oct. 5, 1990.
“I love getting a win, but there are certain things that we just need to get over the hump with," Alabama coach Rashida Reed said in a statement. "We need to play at a high level from start to finish. There are times where we could have executed better, we made some errors and gave up a lot of points. It’s my job as a head coach to be pushing for more, but we had some bright spots.
"Hannah [Parant] had a really nice game, I thought it was one of the best blocking matches of the season so far. Offensively we were hitting at a good percentage but we need to manage some of the unforced errors on our side of the net.”
Trinity Stanger had 13 digs and Sarah Stevens had a team-high eight blocks as Alabama improved to 8-1. Memphis (7-4) will close the Crimson Classic on Friday at 4 p.m. against UCF. Alabama and UCF will close the Class at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Alabama Soccer Wins at LSU, 2-1
Junior midfielder Nadia Ramadan scored two goals to lead the Crimson Tide (7-2-1, 1-1-0 SEC) to a road SEC win in Baton Rouge. 2-1 road win over Southeastern Conference foe LSU.
“Great performance tonight versus a very good LSU side," coach Wes Hart said in a release. "We showed a lot of grit and fight tonight. Awesome response after giving up the equalizer to come back and score the game winner late; and then [have] some incredible defensive plays in the box to close the game out.”
Ramadan opened the scoring with an Olympico goal, scoring near post while taking a corner kick in the 42nd minute.
LSU (5-4-1, 0-1-1) didn't score until 66th minute when Sariyah Bailey fired a shot that hit off the crossbar and bounced past the goal line, but Ramadan subsequently scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute.
Alabama will host Texas as a conference foe for the first time on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Former Alabama Player Sinks International Buzzer-Beater
Former Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford delivered in the clutch on the international stage, hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater to lift the NBA G League Ignite past Brazil’s Flamengo, 93-91, in the opening game of the FIBA Intercontinental Cup.
Ignite once led by more than 20 points before Flamengo caught fire from three-point range and surged ahead late in the fourth quarter. Shackelford kept his team alive with a timely three-pointer in the final minute and then capped his 20-point night by sinking a floater as time expired.
Shackelford played three seasons at Alabama, where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and twice earned second-team All-SEC honors. He declared for the NBA draft in 2022 and now continues to showcase the scoring ability that made him one of the Crimson Tide’s most consistent threats.
Here's the Roll Call for Friday, September 19, 2025:
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
Women’s soccer: Alabama 2, LSU 1
Volleyball: Alabama def. Memphis 25-8, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23
Weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Friday's Games
Women’s golf: Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C.
Men’s golf: Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in Chicago, Ill.
Saturday's Games
Men’s golf: Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in Chicago, Ill.
Women’s golf: Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C.
Women’s tennis: ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C., All Day (Sept. 20–28)
Volleyball: UCF at Alabama, 5 p.m. CT
Sunday's Games
Women’s tennis: ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C., All Day (Sept. 20–28)
Men’s golf: Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in Chicago, Ill.
Women’s golf: Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C.
Women’s soccer: Texas at Alabama, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
• Buffalo defeated Miami 31-21 on Sunday. Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 22 of 34 passes for 146 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while former Tide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught five passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.
• Former Alabama sprinter Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago won silver in the 400 meters at the World Athletics Championships, setting a national record with a time of 43.72 seconds.
• England’s Charlotte Naughton, a future Alabama golfer, carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 on to move to 8-under and take a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the World Junior Girls Championship.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 19, 1953: Alabama announced that Maury Farrell and John Forney would handle the play-by-play action on the Alabama football network with some 26 stations across the state airing the games live each week. Except for his years in the Army, Farrell had been the play-by-play man for Alabama since 1938. This would be Forney's first year on the broadcast team.
September 19, 1971: Jeremy Nunley was born in Winchester, Tenn.
September 19, 1977: Kenny Stabler appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Pro Football Special Edition with the headline "The Snake Gets Ready to Strike Again.
September 19, 1992: With Arkansas and South Carolina having joined the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks met for the first time in the regular season. Derrick Lassic scored on a 33-yard touchdown run on Alabama’s first offensive play and the Crimson Tide built up a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Jay Barker threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and Alabama had 467 yards in total offense during the 38-11 victory.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I like to dominate people. It’s what I do. It’s what I live for.”- Jedrick Wills Jr.