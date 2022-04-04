Live Updates: Series Finale No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 18 Georgia

Updates, stats and analysis from the series finale between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's time for Monday Night Softball between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs with a series win on the line.

The Bulldogs took game one 5-3 with the key hit being a home run from Sydney Kuma. Alabama rebounded in game two on Sunday with a 9-3 win behind a offensive onslaught in the sixth inning led by a Jenna Johnson home run and a complete game effort in the circle from Lexi Kilfoyl.

Tonight, it's the game one winner vs. the game two winner in the circle. Madison Kerpics is starting for Georgia, and Kilfoyl will be the starting pitcher for Alabama in the winner-take-all game three. Not only will tonight's winner clinch the series, but they will also move into a tie for first place in the SEC standings.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Bottom 4

END 4: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

Barnhart goes down swinging to strand the bases loaded. We're still scoreless after 4 in Tuscaloosa.

Tow draws a walk to load the bases.

Dowling gets frozen by the changeup on the 3-2 count and strikes out looking. Still two runners in scoring position for the Crimson Tide, now with two outs.

Shipman steals second to put both runners in scoring position.

Shipman is hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners with one out for Dowling.

Prange puts down a sac bunt, and Goodnight catches the Georgia defense sleeping and advances all the way to third on the sacrifice.

Goodnight lays down a perfect bunt to get a leadoff infield single for the Crimson Tide.

Top 4

MID 4: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

The most solid contact from Georgia so far today comes from Fincher out to the left field warning track, but it was still another three up, three down inning for Kilfoyl.

Big Al has made an appearance at the Rhoads House. He is fortunate enough to don the legendary pink sombrero of softball superfan Emily Pitek Clifford.

Bottom 3

END 3: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

Grill goes down swinging. Both pitchers have faced the minimum through three.

For the third time today, an Alabama hitter flies out to the warning track. This time, it's Bloodworth for the second out of the inning.

Johnson strikes out looking to open the inning.

In between innings, the PA announcer shared that Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts tapped assistant coach Alyson Habetz into the prestigious XXXI society at UA today. Habetz gets an ovation from the fans at Rhoads as she heads to the first base coaches box.

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

Kilfoyl keeps making it look easy. Another three up, three down inning where she has two more strikeouts. Kilfoyl had a season high eight strikeouts on Sunday and already has five through three innings today.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

Barnhart grounds out for the final out of the 2nd.

Tow lines into a double play back to the pitcher that erases the baserunner.

Dowling rips one down the left field line for the first hit of the game for either team.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

Another easy 1-2-3 inning for Kilfoyl. She only needed seven pitches to retire the Bulldogs in the 2nd.

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

END 1: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

Shipman hits one in almost the exact same place as Prange for the third out. Solid contact from the Crimson Tide in the first, but no baserunners yet.

Prange sends one out to the warning track for the second out. Goodnight grounded out to start the game.

Top 1- Georgia batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

Fincher goes down swinging to end the inning. Relatively easy three up, three down start to the game for Kilfoyl.

Kilfoyl gets Fields looking for a big second out. Fields walked in her first two plate appearances against Kilfoyl on Sunday.

First pitch from Kilfoyl is a ball on the inside corner of the plate, and we are underway at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama Athletics 1. Dallis Goodnight- CF Photo | SEC 2. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Aubrey Barnhart- DP Alabama Athletics 7. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 9. Kat Grill- RF Alabama Athletics Starting Pitcher- Lexi Kilfoyl (6-2, 2.10 ERA)

Georgia Starting Lineup

1. Savana Sikes- 3B

2. Jaiden Fields- RF

3. Lacey Fincher- 1B

4. Sydney Kuma- 2B

5. Jayda Kearney- CF

6. Aniyah Black- DP

7. Ellie Armistead- SS

8. Payden Bordeau- C

9. CJ Landrum- LF

Starting Pitcher- Madison Kerpics (12-2, 1.98 ERA)