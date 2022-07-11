Skip to main content
Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Chinese Taipei

Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Chinese Taipei

Game two of Team USA's Sunday doubleheader at the 2022 World Games

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Network

Game two of Team USA's Sunday doubleheader at the 2022 World Games

HOOVER, Ala. — Team USA got off to a quick start in game one of Sunday night's doubleheader and never looked back. 

The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Italy and went on to win 6-0. 

Kinzie Hansen led the way with three hits and Taylor Pleasants and Michelle Moultrie both added two RBIs. Crimson Tide stars Haylie McCleney and Montana Fouts both saw time in the win for the United Stats.

McCleney led off and started in centerfield. She went 1-2 with a walk and an RBI on a sac fly. Fouts came in to relieve starter Ally Carda in the fifth inning. In three innings pitched, Fouts picked up eight strikeouts and only allowed one hit. 

Game two of the doubleheader against Chinese Taipei is scheduled for 9 p.m.

The game is not televised, but part of it can be streamed on The World Games 24/7 Channel on Olympics.com, or you can also follow along here  for live updates throughout.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Top 2

  • Chinese Taipei knocks a two-out double after Abbott opens the frame with back-to-back strikeouts. 

Bottom 1- USA batting

END 1: United States 0, Chinese Taipei 0

  • Three up, three downs for the U.S in the first, having trouble timing up the changeup with three straight fly balls. 
  • McCleney will once again lead off for the Americans.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top 1- Chinese Taipei batting

MID 1: United States 0, Chinese Taipei 0

  • A strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play ends the top of the frame. 
  • Chinese Taipei reaches with a one-out bunt single. 
  • The legendary Monica Abbott is in the circle for Team USA. 

Pregame

Team USA Starting Lineup

1. Haylie McCleney- CF

2. Amanda Lorenz- LF

3. Charla Echols- 3B

4. Hannah Flippen- SS

5. Kinzie Hansen- DP

6. Dejah Mulipola- C

7. Taylor Pleasants- 1B

8. Michelle Moultrie- RF

9. Janae Jefferson- 2B

Starting pitcher- Monica Abbott

  • Team USA will be the home team in this game. 
  • The Eagles have changed into their all navy uniforms with USA emblazoned across the chest. 

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Trey Mullinax plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Trey Mullinax Wins 2022 Barbasol Championship

By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
Trent Richardson scores the only touchdown of the 2011 national championship game against LSU
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 10, 2022

By Joey Blackwell21 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles ahead of Miami Heat guard Kyle Allman Jr. (50) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Keon Ellis' Scoring and J.D. Davison's Playmaking and Defense Headline Alabama in the Summer League

By Hunter De SiverJul 9, 2022
IMG_8009
All Things Bama

Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Italy

By Katie Windham38 minutes ago
Mac Guscette
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Adds Florida Transfer Catcher Mac Guscette

By Joey BlackwellJul 9, 2022
OF Faith Hensley
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Lands OF Faith Hensley from Transfer Portal

By Katie WindhamJul 9, 2022
Alabama defense lines up at Auburn
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 7 Auburn

By Katie WindhamJul 9, 2022
86DAB633-AEFA-47E1-AC90-031DCBA49470
All Things Bama

All Things CW: How Much Can Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Improve Over 2021?

By Christopher WalshJul 9, 2022