Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Chinese Taipei

HOOVER, Ala. — Team USA got off to a quick start in game one of Sunday night's doubleheader and never looked back.

The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Italy and went on to win 6-0.

Kinzie Hansen led the way with three hits and Taylor Pleasants and Michelle Moultrie both added two RBIs. Crimson Tide stars Haylie McCleney and Montana Fouts both saw time in the win for the United Stats.

McCleney led off and started in centerfield. She went 1-2 with a walk and an RBI on a sac fly. Fouts came in to relieve starter Ally Carda in the fifth inning. In three innings pitched, Fouts picked up eight strikeouts and only allowed one hit.

Game two of the doubleheader against Chinese Taipei is scheduled for 9 p.m.

The game is not televised, but part of it can be streamed on The World Games 24/7 Channel on Olympics.com, or you can also follow along here for live updates throughout.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Top 2

Chinese Taipei knocks a two-out double after Abbott opens the frame with back-to-back strikeouts.

Bottom 1- USA batting

END 1: United States 0, Chinese Taipei 0

Three up, three downs for the U.S in the first, having trouble timing up the changeup with three straight fly balls.

McCleney will once again lead off for the Americans.

Top 1- Chinese Taipei batting

MID 1: United States 0, Chinese Taipei 0

A strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play ends the top of the frame.

Chinese Taipei reaches with a one-out bunt single.

The legendary Monica Abbott is in the circle for Team USA.

Pregame

Team USA Starting Lineup

1. Haylie McCleney- CF

2. Amanda Lorenz- LF

3. Charla Echols- 3B

4. Hannah Flippen- SS

5. Kinzie Hansen- DP

6. Dejah Mulipola- C

7. Taylor Pleasants- 1B

8. Michelle Moultrie- RF

9. Janae Jefferson- 2B

Starting pitcher- Monica Abbott