Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Italy

Haylie McCleney will lead off for the Americans against Italy after the weather delay.

The only team at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham that features a current and former Crimson Tide athlete was scheduled to open play at the event Saturday night. But that start is going to be delayed at least a few hours and possibly until Sunday. 

Thunderstorms and heavy rain at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium have forced the tarp to come out on the field and sent fans running for cover. 

The scheduled first pitch between Team USA and Italy was 7 p.m., but the delay began in the 4th inning of the prior game between Australia and Japan with the Japanese holding a 10-1 lead. 

Outfielder Haylie McCleney and pitcher Montana Fouts are representing the Crimson Tide on the Team USA roster. McCleney is in the starting lineup for game one in the leadoff spot in centerfield. 

The game is not televised, but part of it can be streamed on The World Games 24/7 Channel on Olympics.com, or you can also follow along here on BamaCentral for live updates if/when play resumes Saturday evening. 

Live Updates

  • Japan and Australia are going to leave the stadium and will not resume play tonight. They will pick up on another day. Officials from USA and Italy will evaluate in about an hour if they want to attempt to play tonight.
  • Players from Team Japan are taking selfies with fans outside the dugout. 
Team USA Starting Lineup

1. Haylie McCleney- CF

2. Amanda Lorenz- LF

3. Charla Echols- 3B

4. Hannah Flippen- SS

5. Kinzie Hansen- C

6. Dejah Mulipola- DP

7. Taylor Pleasants- SS

8. Michelle Moultire- RF

9. Janae Jefferson- 2B

Starting Pitcher- Ally Carda

