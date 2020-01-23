Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

Alabama basketball takes on Vanderbilt in its sixth SEC game of the season in Nashville (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

The Crimson Tide enters tonight's game with an overall record of 10-7 and is 3-2 in the SEC. The Commodores are 8-9 overall and have yet to win a conference game, currently sitting at 0-4.

Alabama is looking to continue to keep up its momentum, as last Wednesday it was able to knock off then-No. 4 Auburn and follow it up with a win against Missouri on Saturday.

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville has historically been a very difficult place for the Crimson Tide to play, with Alabama having an overall record of 19-44 in the gym.

Meanwhile on Vanderbilt's side of the court, the Commodores are coming off of a 66-45 loss at the hands of rival Tennessee. Vanderbilt was unable to hit a single 3-pointer in the game, ending a historic streak of 1,080 home games where the Commodores had scored at least one three. The streak spanned every single home game that Vanderbilt had played there since the 3-point line was implemented by the NCAA in the 1986-1987 season.

There is only one notable injury for tonight's game and that is Commodore sophomore forward Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith, the SEC's leading scorer with an average of 23.0 points per game, is out indefinitely with a serious right-foot injury.

The injury is likely season-ending, but no formal announcement has been made.

