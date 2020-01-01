Mac Jones Shines in Sunny Orlando against Michigan

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alabama quarterback Mac Jones finished off his season in solid fashion in Wednesday’s 35-16 Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan.

The redshirt-sophomore went 16-for-25 on the day with 327 yards and three touchdowns, putting a cherry on top of his season as the unexpected Crimson Tide starter under center.

Jones, who grew up in nearby Jacksonville, credited his teammates and the month of practices to his success in the game.

“I think the confidence just comes reps at practice and the guys around me,” Jones said. “You know, the line making their calls and their blocks and the receivers making plays, the running backs making plays. It really is easier when you have the best players around you. Coach Saban always tells me just you know do my job and get them the ball and they’ll make the plays so I mean looking forward we have a good group.

“We have a long offseason and a lot to work on and I’m really fired up to keep working.”

In the first half, Jones was 8-for-13 with 145 yards passing and one touchdown. The touchdown came on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive play of the game, and 85-yard pass from Jones to junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“They pretty much played eight-flip coverage, so that’s kind of what we wanted them to do,” Jones said. “We motioned the tight end in and we got a one-on-one with Jerry [Jeudy] so it’s kind of how it played out in practice. It was just the perfect look. I knew Jerry was going to beat the guy and the line was going to block the guy so really just all of them, you know?”

Jones’ second half was just as impressive. The quarterback went 8-for-12 with 182 yards in the air. Jones also added two more touchdowns to his total, throwing a 42-yard pass to junior wide receiver DeVonta Smith to start off the second half with a touchdown for the Crimson Tide as well as a 20-yard touchdown pass to redshirt-junior tight end Miller Forristall in the fourth quarter.

With his season at an end, Jones performed for Alabama in a tight situation when he was needed most. With junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going down with an injury not once, but twice this season, Jones was able to rally the team around him and only suffered one loss as the starting quarterback.

In four games as the Crimson Tide starter, Jones accumulated 1,176 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He went 81-for-116, a completion percentage of 69.8 percent and threw three interceptions.

In a sense, Jones is the hero that the Crimson Tide needed. On a team where the primary focus was on Tagovailoa for the majority of the season both before and after his injury, Jones stood tall with a quiet confidence and did exactly what he said Saban asks of him: to do his job.

Regardless of whether or not Tagovailoa returns for his senior season with Alabama or takes his shot at the NFL Draft, Jones is excited for the opportunity to come back next year and for the preparation involved.

“Moving forward we got stuff to work on and you know we have a long offseason and we’re looking forward to getting back to work,” Jones said.