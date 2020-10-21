Mac Jones Named Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week

University of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Wednesday morning per the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

The Crimson Tide signal caller threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the team's 41-24 win over No. 3 ranked Georgia last weekend. He also completed 24 of his 32 passes, which is good for 75 percent.

His performance against the Bulldogs came against one of the best defenses in the country, who was only allowing 12.3 points and 198.3 passing yards per game.

Jones was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

“Mac is a hard worker and he do all the right things week in and week out," Alabama junior wide out Jaylen Waddle said. "So him going out there and playing like that Saturday, I’m really not surprised. Just looking at how he worked throughout the week.

"Just Mac being Mac."

His passer efficiency rating (219.5) and total quarterback rating (97.7) both rank second in the country through week seven.

Jones was also named the Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List before the year, which is given to the best signal caller in college football. He has landed on the Foundation's Great 8 three times this season, which is tied for most in the country.

2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week Honorees

Week 1: Brady White, Memphis

Week 2: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Week 3: Dillon Gabriel, UCF

Week 4: K.J. Costello, Mississippi State

Week 5: Shane Buechele, SMU

Week 6: Connor Bazelak, Missouri

Week 7: Mac Jones, Alabama