Mac Jones Selected as a 2022 NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award Recipient

Former University of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named an NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award winner, the NCAA announced Monday.

The prestigious honor recognizes 10 student-athletes who have completed their athletic eligibility for their success in competition, in the classroom and in the community.

The former Crimson Tide signal-caller is the sixth Crimson Tide football player to receive the NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award in program history, joining Barrett Jones (2014), Greg McElroy (2011), DeMeco Ryans (2006), Steadman Shealy (1980) and Randy Hall (1975).

Jones graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies in December of 2019, maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during his undergraduate career.

He completed his master’s degree in sport hospitality in December of 2020, again finishing with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The quarterback, selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was voted the CoSIDA NCAA Division I Academic All-American of the Year, an honor that recognizes the nation’s top scholar-athlete regardless of sport or gender. He was also named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the completion of the 2020 campaign in addition to being selected as a consensus first team All-American and Heisman finalist for his play on the field

Jones won the Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Manning awards, each presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback. Led the nation with a 201.1 passer rating and a 96.1 QBR while guiding the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 record and the program’s 18th national championship in 2020.

Alabama has produced 16 NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award winners overall with nine coming since 2010. That list includes Luke Kaliszak (swimming and diving, 2019), Haylie McCleney (softball, 2017), Kim Jacob (gymnastics, 2015), Jones (football, 2014), Brooke Pancake (women's golf, 2013), Kayla Hoffman (gymnastics, 2012), McElroy (football, 2011), Brittany Rogers (softball, 2010), Beth Mallory (track and field, 2007), Ryan (football, 2006), Kristin Sterner (gymnastics, 2003), Andreé Pickens (gymnastics, 2002), Meredith Willard (gymnastics, 1997), Shealy (football, 1980) and Hall (football, 1975).