    • October 28, 2021
    Mark Ingram II Set to Reunite with New Orleans Saints

    After three seasons spent with the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Ingram was traded to the Saints on Wednesday afternoon.
    Former Alabama running back and Heisman Trophy-winner Mark Ingram has found his way back home to the New Orleans Saints after spending the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans.

    The terms of the trade are still being finalized.

    Ingram arrived to Alabama in 2008, where he played behind starter Glen Coffee. As a backup, Ingram was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. In 2009 after his sophomore season, he was recognized as an unanimous first-team All-American. He also earned the Heisman Trophy, the first player in Crimson Tide history to win the award.

    The 31-year-old running back was originally drafted by the Saints as the No. 28 overall pick in 2011. He then spent the next eight seasons in New Orleans and made three Pro Bowls and rushed for 6,007 along with 50 touchdowns.

    In 2019, Ingram signed with the Ravens and had a large impact on the team's offense that season. Led by Ingram, the Ravens became the top rushing offense that season, with the former Crimson Tide rusher gaining 1,265 yards on the ground and 5 touchdowns.

    After being waived after the 2020 season, Ingram was picked up by the Texans and has started all seven games this season. In total, he has recorded 294 yards and one touchdown on 92 carries.

    With Tony Jones Jr. being placed on the IR with an ankle injury for the Saints, it is expected that Ingram will immediately be slotted into the second running back position behind friend and former teammate Alvin Kamara.

