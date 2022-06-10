Mercy Chelangat can now add another trophy to her trophy case. She won the 10,000 meter race at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon Thursday night with a time of 32:37.08. Chelangat is the first Crimson Tide runner to win the 10,000m title.

This is the second individual national title won by Chelangat, joining her individual 2021 NCAA cross country championship.

Last year, she finished second in the 10,000m behind Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez, but she got her redemption Thursday night with a win of more than 12 seconds over the field in her junior season.

Chelangat also won the individual SEC championship in the 5,000m and 10,000m and will compete in the 5,000m at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday. She was third in the 5,000 meters at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships.

With the win, Chelangat gives the Crimson Tide 10 points in the team standings, which puts Alabama in a tie for sixth after two days of competition.

On the men's side, Alabama had two athletes score on Wednesday. Senior Isaac Odugbesan took third in the shot put with a throw of 20.48 meters. In addition to being a personal high finish at NCAAs for Odugbesan, it was also Alabama’s best finish in the shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Championships since Hreinn Halldorsson also took third in 1980.

Indoor individual NCAA Champion on the hammer throw, junior Bobby Colantonio Jr. got fourth with a throw of 71.97 meters, his highest ever finish at outdoors. After two days of competition, the men are in a tie for sixth with 11 points.

This story will be updated.