Locking In Our NCAA Tournament Bracket on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we lock in our NCAA Tournament bracket picks. The show discusses Taylor Bol Bowen, Jalil Bethea and Aden Holloway before going pick by pick and making our selections for who's winning March Madness.

The program begins with Taylor Bol Bowen, can you get him to match his season high for rebounds or scoring against the Hofstra Pride? If you can only choose one statistic, which would Nate Oats rather have?

Next we transition to Jalil Bethea as the Miami transfer has to step up in place of Aden Holloway. What should we expect out of Bethea? Will he allow the game to come to him, or press to make plays with his larger role?

Lastly, we pull up our bracket and make our picks for each game. We start in the East region and work our way all the way to the Midwest region and decide who's going to the Final Four. Will Alabama play in the second weekend? Fernandez and Gaither give their picks and invite you to play in our bracket challenge.

Join The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral's Bracket Challenge and prove how smart you are. Our winner this year will receive a $50 gift card to both Chuck's Fish and 5.

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