Montana Fouts, Alexis Mack and KB Sides Named to Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

The Crimson Tide was previously selected as the preseason favorite to win the SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A trio of Alabama softball players were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team Thursday, with Montana Fouts, Alexis Mack and KB Sides among the 17 league honorees.

The three players on the list are the second-most of any team in the league, tied with Arkansas and only trailing LSU’s four. Fouts and Sides were also previously named to the USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List. Last week, the Crimson Tide was selected as the preseason favorite to win the SEC, earning nine of a possible 12 first-place votes.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.

2021 Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School, Position, Class, Hometown 

  • Braxton Burnside, Arkansas, IF, R-Sr., Paragould, Ark. 
  • Charla Echols, Florida, IF, Jr., Newnan, Ga.
  • Kendyl Lindaman, Florida, IF, R-Sr., Ankeny, Fla. 
  • Fa Leilua, Mississippi State, IF, Grad., Hawthorne, Calif.
  • Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee, IF, R-Sr., Thrall, Texas
  • Alexis Mack, Alabama, OF, Grad., Brecksville, Ohio
  • KB Sides, Alabama, OF, Sr., Dora, Ala.
  • Hannah McEwen, Arkansas, OF, R-Jr., San Diego, Calif.
  • Aliyah Andrews, LSU, OF, Sr., Oldsmar, Fla.
  • Cayla Kessinger, Missouri, OF, R-Jr., Saugus, Calif.
  • Montana Fouts, Alabama, P, Jr., Grayson, Ky.
  • Autumn Storms, Arkansas, P, R-Sr., Temecula, Calif.
  • Ali Kilponen, LSU, P, So., Highlands Ranch, Colo.
  • Shelby Wickersham, LSU, P, So., Metairie, La.
  • Ashley Rogers, Tennessee, P, Jr., Athens, Tenn.
  • Mia Davidson, Mississippi State, P, Sr., Hillsborough, N.C.
  • Shelby Sunseri, LSU, DP/UT, Jr., Santa Fe, Texas

