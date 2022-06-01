Skip to main content

Montana Fouts Becomes Three Time All-American

The Alabama pitcher earned second team honors from the NFCA,

With her latest accolade Wednesday, Alabama senior pitcher Montana Fouts joins a rare club in program history. 

Fouts was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America second team, making her a three time All-American. She becomes the 10th player in Alabama softball history to to earn at least three All-America awards joining the likes of Kelly Kretschman, Kayla Braud, Jackie Traina, Haylie McCleney and Kaylee Tow. 

This also marks the 24th straight season dating back to 1998 that the Crimson Tide has had at least one member represented on the NFCA All-America teams. (No honors were given out in 2020.)

On the season, Fouts went 24-8 with a 2.10 ERA and 275 strikeouts, good for first in the SEC. She also earned first team all-SEC honors and was the SEC pitcher of the week four times. Her 24 wins was also the best in the SEC. 

Fouts was on the NFCA second team in 2019 as a freshman and earned first team honors last year in 2021. She is the only member of the 2022 team to be selected. 

With Lexi Kilfoyl out with an injury, Fouts pitched in 12 of Alabama's last 13 games, including all six postseason games in the SEC and NCAA Tournament. 

This was her fourth year with the program, but Fouts announced that she will be returning to use her fifth and final year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide and now has the chance to join an even more exclusive group of four time All-Americans. 

