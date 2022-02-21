Skip to main content

Montana Fouts Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

The Crimson Tide senior gave up just one run across three appearances at the Easton Bama Bash and shut out No. 8 Virginia Tech.

After a successful weekend on the mound, Alabama senior Montana Fouts was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week by the conference office on Monday.

Fouts appeared in three games with a 2-0 record during the Easton Bama Bash. She got the weekend going with a shutout performance against No. 8 Virginia Tech, only allowing three hits with 11 strikeouts in the 1-0 win over the Hokies. 

She pitched a third of an inning in relief to close out the first 8-0 win over Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon, and then she got her second start of the weekend on Sunday afternoon against the Blue Raiders. In her second start, Fouts took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and only allowed one run on three hits. 

On the season, Fouts has a 0.69 ERA over four appearances with one walk compared to 38 strikeouts. All around, the Alabama pitching staff has been outstanding so far this season. Fouts is one of four pitchers on the staff that have combined to produce five shutouts with 76 strikeouts. 

This is the 10th time Fouts has earned a weekly award from the conference on top of being the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year. Four times she was named SEC Freshman of the Week in 2019, and five separate times she has earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors. 

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2 and 9-0 on the season. Next up, Alabama travels to Louisiana for six games in four days in Lafayette and Youngsville. 

