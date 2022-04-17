Skip to main content

Montana Fouts Shuts Out State, Alabama Earns Second SEC Sweep

Fouts threw her first seven-inning shutout since Feb. 25 as the Crimson Tide collected the three-game sweep over Mississippi State.

A little rain could only temporarily delay the inevitable between Alabama and Mississippi State Saturday evening at Rhoads Stadium. 

After a two-hour plus delay, the No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide rallied to beat Mississippi State 4-0, sweeping the series over the Bulldogs. 

Throwing for the third game in a row with her second start of the weekend, Montana Fouts delivered one of her best starts of the SEC season. Fouts only allowed three hits from Mississippi State and had 11 strikeouts while allowing zero runs. It was her first seven-inning shutout since Feb. 25 against Southeastern in the Mardi Gras Mambo.

On the weekend, Fouts threw 14.1 innings of one-run ball, dropping her ERA back below 2.00 and earned the win in all three outings. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After game one, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said he wanted his team to put pressure on the Bulldogs earlier in the games, and while they did not do that, they still managed to find ways to win both remaining games of the series. 

Alabama used a three-run fifth inning to build on an early 1-0 lead with the key hit delivered by freshman pinch hitter Aubrey Barnhart. Jenna Johnson broke out of a five-game hitting slump to lead off the inning with a single followed by another single from Kat Grill. A walk to Ashley Prange loaded the bases, and Barnhart took care of the rest with a single up the middle to score two runs. The Crimson Tide tacked on one more on an RBI groundout from Bailey Dowling who now has seven RBIs in her last five games. 

The Crimson Tide first got on the board in an unconventional way. Grill laid down a bunt right in front of home plate. A wild throw from Bulldog catcher Mia Davidson allowed Grill to come all the way around to score, giving Alabama the 1-0 lead. Grill has base hits in eight of her last 10 SEC games. 

With the important sweep at home, Alabama (36-6, 13-5 SEC) stays in good position for the SEC regular title race. The Crimson Tide will play a doubleheader at Rhoads on Tuesday against North Alabama and Alcorn State on Tuesday before traveling to College Station for a three-game series against Texas A&M beginning Friday. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 9.11.26 PM
Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 9.11.37 PM

This story will be updated with video. 

041522_MBA_SeidlTo_Tennessee_CL0047
All Things Bama

No. 24 Alabama Baseball Drops Game 2 at No. 1 Tennessee, 9-2

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
Instant Analysis: 2022 A
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis From Alabama Crimson Tide's A-Day 2022

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Bryce Young, 2022 A-Day Game
All Things Bama

Alabama's Offense Overwhelmed by Surging Crimson Tide Defense

By Joey Blackwell4 hours ago
Crimson linebacker Demouy Kennedy (37) tags down White quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Sacks Steal the Show as Alabama's Defense Dominates A-Day

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago
041622_MFB_EarleJo_JacksonKh_ADay_7040
All Things Bama

A-Day notebook: Nick Saban says a special thank you to former Crimson Tide QB

By Edwin Stanton4 hours ago
Jalen Milroe
All Things Bama

Jalen Milroe shows off his skills for White team at A-Day

By Edwin Stanton4 hours ago
FQfAOiuWUAQD9qE
All Things Bama

2021 Alabama Football Captains Cement Legacy

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
AEC83307-92FF-4CA2-9C21-2EDDA1205AA7
ASWA

Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell Dedication About More Than History

By Christopher Walsh8 hours ago