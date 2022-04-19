Skip to main content

Montana Fouts Wins SEC Pitcher of the Week

Alabama's senior pitcher led the No. 2 Crimson Tide to three wins over the weekend against Mississippi State, allowing just one run with 23 strikeouts.

For the third time this season, Alabama senior Montana Fouts has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week. 

Fouts led Alabama to a perfect weekend against Mississippi State, earning the win in all three games. She got the start on the mound in games one and three and came in from the bullpen Friday night to record the final Bulldog out. Alabama would go on to walk off Mississippi State in the bottom of the inning on a Megan Bloodworth double. 

In three appearances over 14.1 innings pitched against the Bulldogs, Fouts gave up just one earned run, including a seven-inning shutout on Saturday. She also added 23 strikeouts on the weekend, bringing up her total to 203 on the season. Within SEC play, Fouts has more strikeouts (105) than the next to closest pitchers combined (Elizabeth Hightower from Florida with 54 and Madison Kerpics from Georgia with 48)

The Alabama pitcher is now 19-3 on the season with a 2.08 ERA. 

Fouts won this award in back-to-back weeks on on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 to open the season, and it's the 12th time overall that she has won some sort of weekly honor from the SEC whether Freshman of the Week or Pitcher of the Week. Junior Lexi Kilfoyl has also won the honor for the Crimson Tide on April 5 after her perfect game over Georgia. 

Alabama (36-6, 13-5 SEC) plays a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 3:45 against North Alabama and Alcorn State before traveling to College Station to begin a three-game series with Texas A&M on Friday. 

