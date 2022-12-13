Skip to main content

Movement In The Wide Receiver Room: Three-and-Out

The panel discusses the current state of the wide receivers from Alabama, including who's in the portal and who is staying.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Austin Hannon. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel talks about the latest news involving Alabama's wide receivers, from Traeshon Holden leaving for Oregon, to Jermaine Burton coming back.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat.

RS_25614
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Houston Still Has A Problem

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: One is Odd
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: 'Well It's One For the Money ...'

By Anthony Sisco
Alabama Soccer advances to first-ever College Cup with 3-2 OT win over Duke
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Team of the Year

By Joey Blackwell
Courtney Upshaw
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Austin Hannon
Aaron Anderson, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Joey Blackwell
Braylen Ingraham
All Things Bama

DL Braylen Ingraham Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell
RS_15736
All Things Bama

Alabama's Guard Depth is Becoming a Good Problem

By Mason Smith
IMG_6171
All Things Bama

No. 4 Alabama Basketball Looks to Avoid Letdown against Memphis

By Austin Hannon