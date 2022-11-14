Skip to main content

Nate Oats Gives Injury Updates on Dom Welch, Darius Miles

The Crimson Tide basketball coach shares the status of the key rotation players ahead of its first road game against South Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One factor when it comes to Alabama basketball's success is health.

It's already known Jahvon Quinerly won't be back until December as he works back from his ACL injury, but Nate Oats will likely be with out two more rotation pieces as the Crimson Tide travel to Mobile to take on South Alabama.

Junior forward Darius Miles has been battling a foot injury to start the season, and Dom Welch, a transfer from St. Bonaventure, has yet to take the court as he battles what Oats call a "lower leg injury."

"Neither one of them did much in practice today," Nate Oats said during Monday's press conference. "So I probably say they're both doubtful based on how they wake up tomorrow morning and feel. We'll se where they're at."

Miles, did give it a go during the season opener against Longwood, but was in street clothes and a walking boot during Friday's win over Liberty. Both Miles and Welch would add depth to an Alabama roster whose new pieces are finding their rhythm the more they play together.

Quinerly is still making an impact on the team during his recovery, however. Jaden Bradley talked about how the senior guard has helped him adjust to his new surroundings.

"He's been doing a great helping me keep up my "next play" mentality, Bradley shared with the media. " Bradley said.

Bradley also talked about how Oats can be tough, and how Quinerly teaches him to absorb it and focus on the next play.

The Tide will be back in action Tuesday, against the South Alabama Jaguars. Tipoff is a 9 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

This story will be updated with video from today's press conference.

