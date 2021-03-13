All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Nate Oats Offers Injury Update on Josh Primo

Primo sprained his left MCL in Friday's quarterfinal game against Mississippi State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Following Alabama basketball's 73-68 SEC tournament semifinal victory over Tennessee on Saturday, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats offered an update on the injury status of freshman guard Josh Primo.

Primo suffered a sprained left MCL during Friday's quarterfinal against Mississippi State when a Bulldogs player landed on his leg while he was on the ground. Primo left the game with help from trainer Clarke Holter and teammate walk-on Tyler Barnes.

Oats doubled down on the pregame reports that Primo is day-to-day with the injury and while he could be back as soon as tomorrow, him sitting out and resting for the Crimson Tide's NCAA tournament game next weekend is also a likely option.

"Primo is kind of day-to-day from what the trainers said," Oats said. "I know he got a lot of work in this morning, he's going to get a lot more in this afternoon. We'll see where it takes him."

"If he's not good enough, we won't play him tomorrow. We'll try to get him back for the NCAA tournament at some point. It's not something where he's going to be out, where he requires surgery or anything like that. He should be back playing this year, whether it's tomorrow, next weekend, Sweet 16, hopefully we get him back here soon."

Primo was at Alabama's game against Tennessee, sitting on the side of the court wearing a stiff brace on his left leg. Primo also needed assistance with crutches, but overall appeared to be in jovial spirits despite his injury.

Junior guard Keon Ellis started in Primo's place, which is expected to also happen on Sunday should Primo once again be out due to his injury. Ellis finished the game with seven points and eight rebounds against the Volunteers along with one block and a steal.

Overall, Oats was happy with Ellis' performance on the court.

"I didn't think Keon had a particularly great first half, but I thought his second half was unbelievable," Oats said. "I thought just his effort on defense, the job he did on Keon Johnson. He was in there getting deflections, loose balls, hit the big three, attacked the rim, made his free throws.

"He went to the line twice there late in the game, went 4-4 at the line when we needed him to. I couldn't be happier for Keon."

This story will be updated with video.

