Skip to main content

Nate Oats Watches His Former Players Win $1 Million Title in The Basketball Tournament

Crimson Tide assistant coach Bryan Hodgson served as GM, and Alabama's director of scouting and analytics Adam Bauman was the winning head coach.

Nate Oats is about to head to Europe to lead the Alabama men's basketball team on a summer trip that will include three high-profile games, but on Tuesday night the Crimson Tide head coach had to make a little detour to Dayton, Ohio. 

Blue Collar U, a team made up mostly of his former players from Buffalo, and also had Crimson Tide assistant coach Bryan Hodgson as general manager and Alabama's director of scouting and analytics Adam Bauman as head coach, played in the championship game of the The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT.

The annual 64-team summer tournament is open to anyone, and has a $1 million winner-takes-all championship. 

“Blue Collar U” beat “Americana For Autism,” 89-67.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CJ Massinburg, Wes Clark and Nick Perkins were all named All-Tournament, with Massingburg the tournament MVP. The three players combined to score 54 points in the championship, with Perkins scoring 19, Massingburg 18 and Clark netted 17. 

Massingburg played at Buffalo from 2015–2019. His senior year he averaged 18.5 points per game and was named the MAC Player of the Year. Perkins and Clark also played at Buffalo.  

On the TBT website, Blue Collar U said it plans to donate a portion of their winnings to Coaching Love Inc., a non-profit started by Hodgson to help at-risk youth, particularly those in the foster care system, through sports. Hogdson was raised by a foster family in New York. 

Players received immediate deposits ranking from $30,000 to $100,000 after the title game. 

The tournament has been played since 2014, and aired on ESPN networks. Some of the teams featured active professional players. Blue Collar U reach the semifinals in 2021. 

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Ryan Kelly
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Ryan Kelly Make the All-Pro Leap in Indianapolis?

By Hunter De Siver6 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs the ball after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

By Edwin Stanton8 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) puts the old leather helmet on head coach Nick Saban at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after defeating the Miami Hurricanes.
All Things Bama

Three-And-Out: Is Nick Saban the best in college football at adapting?

By Joey Blackwell9 hours ago
Independence's Ty Lockwood (4) runs the ball during the game against Blackman on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020,
Recruiting

Alabama Flips Ohio State's First Commitment in Class of 2023

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
si all american
Recruiting

Alabama Opens Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings at No. 1

By Christopher Walsh13 hours ago
Eddie Jackson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Joey Blackwell22 hours ago
Caleb Downs
Recruiting

Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting: Commitment Tracker

By BamaCentral StaffAug 1, 2022 10:37 PM EDT
Class of 2023 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne.
Recruiting

Prize In-State Defensive Lineman Commits to Alabama

By Christopher WalshAug 1, 2022 7:07 PM EDT