Nate Oats Watches His Former Players Win $1 Million Title in The Basketball Tournament

Nate Oats is about to head to Europe to lead the Alabama men's basketball team on a summer trip that will include three high-profile games, but on Tuesday night the Crimson Tide head coach had to make a little detour to Dayton, Ohio.

Blue Collar U, a team made up mostly of his former players from Buffalo, and also had Crimson Tide assistant coach Bryan Hodgson as general manager and Alabama's director of scouting and analytics Adam Bauman as head coach, played in the championship game of the The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT.

The annual 64-team summer tournament is open to anyone, and has a $1 million winner-takes-all championship.

“Blue Collar U” beat “Americana For Autism,” 89-67.

CJ Massinburg, Wes Clark and Nick Perkins were all named All-Tournament, with Massingburg the tournament MVP. The three players combined to score 54 points in the championship, with Perkins scoring 19, Massingburg 18 and Clark netted 17.

Massingburg played at Buffalo from 2015–2019. His senior year he averaged 18.5 points per game and was named the MAC Player of the Year. Perkins and Clark also played at Buffalo.

On the TBT website, Blue Collar U said it plans to donate a portion of their winnings to Coaching Love Inc., a non-profit started by Hodgson to help at-risk youth, particularly those in the foster care system, through sports. Hogdson was raised by a foster family in New York.

Players received immediate deposits ranking from $30,000 to $100,000 after the title game.

The tournament has been played since 2014, and aired on ESPN networks. Some of the teams featured active professional players. Blue Collar U reach the semifinals in 2021.