Instant Analysis: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 at the 2022 CFP Title Game

BamaCentral's own Katie Windham, Joey Blackwell and Tony Tsoukalas break down the Crimson Tide's loss in the national title game to the Bulldogs.

INDIANAPOLIS — By the end of the game and season, the injuries finally caught up with Alabama in the national championship Monday night

After losing three scholarship running backs, two starting defensive backs, and two top wide receivers, including one in the national championship game itself, the Crimson Tide finally met its match against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 33-18 loss.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young struggled to find consistent connection with his receivers after Jameson Williams left the game early in the second quarter with a knee injury. Already missing John Metchie III, Alabama was left with a group of young and inexperienced wide receivers like Agiye Hall, Traeshon Holden and Ja'Corey Brooks. All three guys stepped up and made catches, but could never make the big play.

Even though Alabama actually outgained the Bulldogs, Georgia was the better team Monday night, and they showed it with a dominating fourth-quarter performance. Alabama took the 18-13 lead on a Cameron Latu touchdown with 10:14 to go in the game. The Bulldogs closed the game out with 20 unanswered points after the Latu touchdown.

This is certainly not the way Alabama wanted to end the season, but as always under Nick Saban, the future is bright for the Crimson Tide. Throughout the season Saban repeatedly talked about how young of a team this was. Alabama will return its top player on offense and defense with Young and Will Anderson Jr.

"Like I said I'm so proud of these guys," Anderson said. "We didn't get the outcome we wanted. But overall I feel like we had a really good season and we're just looking forward to getting better this offseason and getting ready for next season."

Check out the video above for a more in-depth breakdown of Alabama's loss to Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game.