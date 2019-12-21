NCAA grants Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon extra year of eligibility

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama interior linebacker Joshua McMillon posted on Facebook on Friday evening that he has been given a waiver for an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

McMillon had applied for a hardship medical waiver, giving him a sixth year of eligibility. Although no formal announcement has been made by the school, McMillon didn't wait to share the news.

His message: "2019 has been a year to remember. I’ve had good days and bad days. Going into my senior year of football I was set to be a starter for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide. Unfortunately I tore ACL before the season began and was not able to complete the season. I never questioned the work of God and always kept faith in his destiny.

"Today I turned 23 years old and I am the first African American football player to graduate from the university with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. I am the first to graduate from a 4 year university in family. I was also granted a medical shirt from the NCAA to return next season to play. I am truly blessed and give all praises to God, family, and friends. Many said it couldn’t be done but I’ve never stood down from a challenge. Thank you all for pushing me to be the best I can be!"

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

McMillion was slated to start alongside junior Dylan Moses, giving the Crimson Tide a veteran presence at the heart of the defense.

But Moses went down with a major knee injury during fall camp, followed by McMillon with a torn ACL.

Consequently, Alabama had to turn to two true freshmen, who eventually had to play behind two freshmen on the defensive line due to injuries.

At 6-3, 237 pounds, McMillon has played in 22 career games, and last season was credited with 14 tackles, including one for a loss.

While there's no guarantee that McMillon will return, BamaCentral has previously reported that Moses is considering coming back for his final year of eligibility. If both due, the interior linebacker position will go from being the Crimson group with the least amount of experience to nearly the most.