NCAA Officially Cancels Fall Sports Championships, Except for FBS Football

Tyler Martin

Although, the College Football Playoff, which is not governed by the NCAA, is moving ahead, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that Division 1 fall championships for FCS football, volleyball, soccer, and cross country have been canceled. 

"We cannot, now at this point, have fall NCAA championships because we don't have enough schools participating," Emmert said in a video released on the NCAA's official Twitter account. "The NCAA Board of Governors has decided that if you do not have at least half of the schools participating you cannot have a legitimate championship. So, we can't in any Division 1 NCAA championship sport have a champion in the fall, which is everything except FBS football in the fall."

With the national championships canceled in volleyball, men's and women's soccer, cross country, and field hockey, it remains to be seen if schools will still participate in a regular season with no hopes of a national title at stake. 

Sports Illustrated's own Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger have reported that the Power Five conferences are looking into the possibility of holding their own fall championships. 

This story will be updated.

