Breaking: NCAA To Lift Moratorium on On-Campus Activities, Players Can Return To Campus In June

Tyler Martin

The first hurdle in the return of college athletics was crossed on Wednesday afternoon.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to lift the ban on student-athletes on campuses, allowing athletes to return to their respective schools on June 1.

On-campus activity for student-athletes at the University of Alabama has been strictly banned since March 13, with the football program announcing the cancellation of its first spring practice mere hours before it was scheduled to take place.

Under normal circumstances, student-athletes would be allowed to participate in two on-field hours of practice a week with coaches as well as six additional hours with strength and conditioning staff. However, with the new rules set in place by the NCAA, students may only participate in voluntary workouts. Strength staffers are allowed to coordinate and supervise the workouts, but no on-field coaches are allowed to have in-person contact with the players.

For football, this means no handling of footballs or practice on the field until further notice by the NCAA.

As of the writing of this story, the University of Alabama has not released a statement indicating when it will allow players to return to campus. The Southeastern Conference is currently scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday where it will discuss further the matter of allowing the athletes to return.

This story will be updated.

