New Arena, Bryant-Denny Renovations on Agenda for UA Trustee Meeting

The Alabama Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday and Friday to discuss preliminary plans for a 'Athletics Competition Arena' among other renovations and additions to the Alabama campus.

The University of Alabama Athletics department first launched the $600 million Crimson Standard fundraising initiative in 2018 with the first phase including major renovations to Bryant-Denny Stadium and the next phase involving changes to Coleman Coliseum and the rest of Alabama's athletic facilities.

Now it looks like there could be some changes coming to the original plans when the University of Alabama system Board of Trustees meets on Thursday and Friday.

There are several construction items on the agenda across the Alabama campus but three concerning Crimson Tide athletics. Perhaps the most interesting item on the agenda is a change Alabama fans have been asking for from athletic director Greg Byrne.

Instead of renovating Coleman Coliseum, it appears that Alabama is making steps towards building a completely new arena that will likely be down near the softball facilities close to the old Bryce campus. According to the public agenda, the Alabama board will be discussing a "Consideration of Resolution approving the preliminary project scope and budget and amendment of the Campus Master Plan for the Athletics Competition Arena at UA (Stage I)."

Also on the agenda is a "Consideration of Resolution approving the final project budget for the Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovation and Addition at UA (Revised Stage II)." Alabama completed phase one of renovations to Bryant-Denny in the 2020 offseason by adding more luxury seating, switching the press box to the other side of the stadium and redoing the recruiting areas, team tunnel and locker room. Now the board will be approving the budget used on those renovations.

Lastly, they will also be discussing the approval of preliminary plans for a new golf facility that could be used by both the men's and women's golf teams at Alabama. The Board of Trustees will meet Thursday at 2 p.m. and Friday at 9 a.m., and the meeting can be streamed on YouTube.



