The Alabama offensive coordinator has been linked to several jobs throughout football, but Saban says there is no indication of his departure.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - In the first year of the NFL stretching its regular season to 17 games, the hiring cycle to replace coaches throughout the league has extended into the month of February.

Entering his second season as Alabama's offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien has been linked to multiple job openings throughout college programs as well as the NFL —most notably the Michigan head coaching position and the New England Patriots offensive coordinator spot.

Wednesday afternoon, Alabama head coach Nick Saban weighed in on the rumors surrounding his offensive coordinator, crediting O'Brien while downplaying his desire to leave.

"The new calendar is something that we all have to adapt to," Saban said. "Bill's done a great job for us here, Bill's had a very successful career. I don't think Bill is trying to leave, I think he likes it at Alabama. I think we have an opportunity with some pretty good players at the quarterback position and other positions to continue to grow and develop here offensively. I think he is looking forward to that challenge."

O'Brien has head coaching experience in college as well as the NFL, serving as a head coach at Penn State and the Houston Texans. The Patriots rumors have picked up the most steam lately due to the five seasons he spent in New England working under Bill Belichick from 2007-11

"I've always been one that if guys work hard and do a good job for you, if they get opportunities to go someplace else, I want to support them and help them if it benefits them and their family," Saban said. "But, we have no indication of that, other than what y'all put on the internet right now, which is a lot of maybes. We're not really trying to address something that might happen."

Under O'Brien, Alabama ranked sixth in the nation in scoring offense (39.9 points per game) and seventh in total offense (488.2 yards per game). Bryce Young also brought home the Heisman Trophy while under the tutelage of O'Brien. The Crimson Tide scored 40 or more points in nine of its 15 games, although the offense did experience some inconsistencies through the stretch of a long SEC schedule.

O'Brien has been active in the recruiting process for Alabama as well, as he was present at both of the Crimson Tide's past two weekends of hosting recruits. He also has been out visiting recruits throughout this early part of the off-season.

The Crimson Tide has already added three new coaches to its staff since the end of the 2021 season in defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Coleman Hutzler, and offensive line coach Eric Wolford.