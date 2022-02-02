Skip to main content

Nick Saban Plays Down Bill O'Brien Rumors

The Alabama offensive coordinator has been linked to several jobs throughout football, but Saban says there is no indication of his departure.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - In the first year of the NFL stretching its regular season to 17 games, the hiring cycle to replace coaches throughout the league has extended into the month of February. 

Entering his second season as Alabama's offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien has been linked to multiple job openings throughout college programs as well as the NFL —most notably the Michigan head coaching position and the New England Patriots offensive coordinator spot. 

Wednesday afternoon, Alabama head coach Nick Saban weighed in on the rumors surrounding his offensive coordinator, crediting O'Brien while downplaying his desire to leave.

"The new calendar is something that we all have to adapt to," Saban said. "Bill's done a great job for us here, Bill's had a very successful career. I don't think Bill is trying to leave, I think he likes it at Alabama. I think we have an opportunity with some pretty good players at the quarterback position and other positions to continue to grow and develop here offensively. I think he is looking forward to that challenge." 

Read More

O'Brien has head coaching experience in college as well as the NFL, serving as a head coach at Penn State and the Houston Texans. The Patriots rumors have picked up the most steam lately due to the five seasons he spent in New England working under Bill Belichick from 2007-11

"I've always been one that if guys work hard and do a good job for you, if they get opportunities to go someplace else, I want to support them and help them if it benefits them and their family," Saban said. "But, we have no indication of that, other than what y'all put on the internet right now, which is a lot of maybes. We're not really trying to address something that might happen." 

Under O'Brien, Alabama ranked sixth in the nation in scoring offense (39.9 points per game) and seventh in total offense (488.2 yards per game). Bryce Young also brought home the Heisman Trophy while under the tutelage of O'Brien. The Crimson Tide scored 40 or more points in nine of its 15 games, although the offense did experience some inconsistencies through the stretch of a long SEC schedule. 

O'Brien has been active in the recruiting process for Alabama as well, as he was present at both of the Crimson Tide's past two weekends of hosting recruits. He also has been out visiting recruits throughout this early part of the off-season. 

The Crimson Tide has already added three new coaches to its staff since the end of the 2021 season in defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Coleman Hutzler, and offensive line coach Eric Wolford. 

Bill O'Brien watches quarterback Bryce Young take a snap during practice.
Bill O'Brien watches quarterback Bryce Young throw during practice.
labama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Bill O'Brien, Bryce Young, Alabama spring practice, March 19, 2021
Bill O'Brien and Bryce Young
Bill O'Brien, Alabama practice, October 18, 2021
Bill O Brien Describes Coaching Experience with Nick Saban Bill Belichick

Brian Robinson Jr. - Senior Bowl
All Things Bama

Alabama Football at the 2022 Senior Bowl: Day 2 Practice Report

4 minutes ago
Bill O'Brien, Alabama football practice, October 4, 2021
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Plays Down Bill O'Brien Rumors

33 minutes ago
Alabama coach Sal Sunseri
All Things Bama

Sal Sunseri Moving to Off-The-Field Coaching Role with Alabama

45 minutes ago
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Breaks Down what Alabama's Incoming Transfers will Add Next Season

1 hour ago
Nick Saban at 2021 SEC Championship Game
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on National Signing Day

2 hours ago
Coleman Coliseum filled to capacity
All Things Bama

New Arena, Bryant-Denny Budget on Agenda for UA Trustee Meeting

2 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly drives to the basket
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Suffers Loss at No. 1 Auburn

3 hours ago
Westgate tight end Danny Lewis, Jr. runs out to accept the Outstanding Player Award after the Class 4A State Championship game between Westgate and Warren Easton at the Caesar Superdome on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Recruiting

Alabama Receives Commitment from TE Danny Lewis Jr. on National Signing Day

4 hours ago