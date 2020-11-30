SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Nick Saban Expects to Return to Sideline For LSU Game

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama will likely have its leader back on the sidelines when it takes on LSU this Saturday at 7 p.m (CT) inside Tiger Stadium. 

"I'm feeling fine, so you don't need to worry about me," coach Nick Saban said on Monday via Zoom to reporters. "And just to make it clear, I'll be evaluated by the medical staff later in the week and they'll make a determination as to when I come back. 

"But I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week."

Saban tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, forcing him to miss the Iron Bowl, and, per the SEC protocol, he must be in quarantine for 10 days. The tenth day of his mandated-quarantine will be this coming up Friday. 

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian filled in for Saban nicely, but Crimson Tide safety Jordan Battle knows how big of a boost his presence will be for the team as a whole.

"Of course it will be big, I mean it’s Nick Saban," Battle said. "Everybody knows that. It wouldn’t change things too much. As you saw, we didn’t have Coach last week and we still stayed the course. Coach [Pete] Golding did a great job with us. Our positional coaches, Coach [Charles] Kelly, Coach [Karl] Scott, they all did a great job keeping us focused.”

Meanwhile, Saban is still leading practice and team meetings from his house, beginning prep on the Tigers, who just lost a road game to Texas A&M, 20-7.

"Obviously we're getting together today and going to watch some film and going to do walk-through type practice today to try to get started on LSU, who is a very, very talented team," Saban said. "These guys have looked exceptionally good at times this year. They're very capable. They have lots of good players on both sides of the ball. Very explosive on offense. Have very good receivers. A couple of good running backs. I know they've done some rebuilding with their team this year because of how many players they lost from last year's national championship team. But these guys really played well last week at Texas A&M. Their defense has really played better and better as the season has worn on."

This story will be updated with video of today's press conference.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama QB Mac Jones Earns SEC Weekly Honors After Stellar Iron Bowl Performance

It is the fourth time this season that Jones has been named the league's offensive player of the week

Tyler Martin

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

Alabama handled Jacksonville State with relative ease, but how did the rest of the SEC do in its opening week?

Joey Blackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Recap Plus Maui Invitational Preview

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football’s Christian Harris Selected as Semifinalist for Butkus Award

The sophomore is one of 16 semifinalists for the award presented to the nation’s top linebacker

UA_Athletics

Ariyah Copeland is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The senior forward for Alabama women's basketball had back-to-back 18-point games last week

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Iron Bowl: No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama

The final word on the Crimson Tide's dominating 42-13 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 12: Derrick Henry has Another Dominating Game

Minkah Fitzpatrick has helped the Steelers make a run at history, while numerous former Crimson Tide players will play big parts in some key NFL Week 12 matchups

Kristi F. Patick

Seniors Lead the Way in Alabama Women’s Basketball’s 88-66 Win over Houston

The Crimson Tide scored 32 of its 88 points from the free throw line

UA_Athletics

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2020

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

Christopher Walsh