Nick Saban Gives Final Injury Update on Will Anderson Jr. Ahead of Florida Game

The outside linebacker once again was able to practice with the team on Thursday.

Today was Alabama's final day of practice before heading down to Gainesville, Florida to take on the No. 11 Florida Gators.

The Crimson Tide practiced for two hours in shells inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Thursday, where the staff simulated the loud noise the team will face in the Swamp.

Among those practicing was outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. who left the Mercer game with an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. During his weekly radio show, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Anderson did the most he had done all week at today's practice.

"Will's doing good," Saban said. "He was good today in practice today, and we'll see how it goes."

With an injury like his, Saban said you have to see how you feel after you add more to the workload, so Anderson is still considered day-to-day.

"It's pretty much you do a little bit more each day, but then you're always evaluating how do you feel the next day," Saban said. "Do you continue to make progress, or are you sore and it's a setback? So it's kind of a day-to-day thing, but he did more today than he has all week, and hopefully if that doesn't create an issue for him, you know he'll be OK in the game."

Anderson came into the season as a preseason all-American after a stellar freshman campaign. Even after leaving the last game early with the injury, through two games, he is second on the teams in with 12 tackles and has also added one sack.