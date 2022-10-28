Skip to main content

Nick Saban Releases Statement on the Passing of Vince Dooley

Dooley passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Friday afternoon.

Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died peacefully in his home on Friday afternoon in the presence of his wife and four children. Dooley was 90 years old.

After the University of Georgia formally announced Dooley's passing, Alabama coach Nick Saban issued a statement regarding his good friend.

“Vince Dooley was one of my favorite people in the world and a wonderful friend to the entire Saban family," Saban wrote. "Vince represented the University of Georgia and all of college football with tremendous integrity and class as both a coach and athletics director. No place was that more evident than his impact on the young men he led over a lifetime as a coach. Terry and I are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Barbara and their entire family. He will be missed by many.”

Dooley retired as Georgia's winningest football coach with 201 wins and six SEC titles. In his 25 years with the Bulldogs from 1964-88, Dooley led the team to a national championship in 1980. He also served as Georgia's athletic director from 1979-2004.

Dooley is also a member of the College Football hall of Fame as well as both the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fames.

Dooley was born on Sept. 4, 1932 in Mobile, Ala. and graduated from McGill High School. After graduation, Dooley played quarterback for Auburn from 1951-53. After receiving his bachelor's degree in Business Management and a master's in History, Dooley then served as an officer in the Marines for two years and eight years in the reserves.

After his service, Dooley then became an assistant coach for the Tigers from 1956-63 before becoming Georgia's head coach in 1964 at the age of 31.

