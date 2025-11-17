Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for 2025 Iron Bowl
Alabama football's Nov. 29 Iron Bowl matchup at Auburn will be a night game, at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. It will be the first time the rivalry game has kicked off at night since the 2014 season, a 55-44 Alabama victory in Tuscaloosa.
The kickoff time was announced by the SEC office on Monday. It has become customary for the Iron Bowl to be a 2:30 p.m. CT kick, but with Alabama's SEC Championship Game (and likely College Football Playoff) hopes riding on this season's game, the stakes are magnified.
Kalen DeBoer has not been at Alabama long enough to have experienced an Iron Bowl on the road. In his first season last fall, Alabama beat Auburn 28-14 at home to seal the Tigers' inability to reach bowl eligibility.
Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze was fired earlier this month after a 4-5 record through nine games this season. The only SEC opponent Auburn has won against in 2025 is Arkansas. The Tigers lost interim head coach D.J. Durkin's first game at the helm on Nov. 8 at Vanderbilt, falling 45-38 in an overtime matchup.
This season's Iron Bowl will mark the second time this year that Alabama has played a team which fired its head coach prior to facing off with the Crimson Tide. On Nov. 8, the Crimson Tide won 20-9 over LSU in Frank Wilson's first game with the interim tag after stepping in for Brian Kelly.
The Crimson Tide has won the last five Iron Bowls, beginning with a home win during the abbreviated 2020 season. Since that time, the rivalry has seen a number of its most memorable recent moments, including 2021's four-overtime extravaganza and 2023's fourth-and-goal touchdown by Alabama from the Auburn 31.
Auburn's last Iron Bowl win came in 2019, also at Jordan-Hare Stadium, when the Tigers upset the Crimson Tide 48-45 to eliminate their rivals from College Football Playoff contention. At that time, Alabama had never missed the four-team playoff, and it entered the 2021 game as losers of two straight at Auburn.
A lot has changed in college football since the last Iron Bowl night game. Both teams were ranked in that matchup. Auburn was the reigning conference champion, and Alabama had a Heisman finalist at wide receiver in Amari Cooper. The Crimson Tide would go on to win that year's SEC title and be the No. 1 seed in the first-ever College Football Playoff.