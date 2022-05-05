Ninety-One Alabama Student-Athletes to Graduate During Spring 2022 Commencement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Even with spring sports like softball, golf, baseball and track still in season, the 2022 spring academic calendar at the University of Alabama comes to a close this weekend. Over 90 current or former Alabama student are set to receive their degrees this weekend, including 10 football players.
One of the highlights from the group is seven-year NFL veteran safety Landon Collins. The unanimous all-American and three-time Pro Bowler is one of the 10 football players graduating this weekend after promising his mother and Coach Saban that he would come back to finish his degree. Collins left after his junior season and was selected as the first pick of the second round in the 2014 NFL Draft.
The group also includes a World Champion and Tokyo Olympic medalist, four NCAA champions, 24 All-Americans and seven CoSIDA Academic All-Americans along with members of the College Football Playoff national championship team and SEC champions in football, basketball, gymnastics and softball.
Along with the 27 student-athletes who graduated in the fall, a total of 118 have earned degrees this academic year with more slated to receive diplomas at summer commencement in August.
Alabama baseball and softball both have home SEC series in Tuscaloosa this weekend.
Full list of the Crimson Tide's May graduates
- Haley Alexander - Rowing
- Cathryn Antonacio - Rowing
- Kalia Antoniou - W. Swimming & Diving
- Hannah Barber - W. Basketball
- % Tyler Barnes - M. Basketball
- # Chago Basso - M. Track & Field
- Melvin Billinglsey - Football
- Rebecca Billman - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- Halia Bower - W. Swimming & Diving
- Alli Boyd - W. Swimming & Diving
- Lauren Brackin - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- % Hunter Brannon - Football
- Cole Brown - M. Swimming & Diving
- Carolina Caminoli - W. Golf
- McKenna Carroll - Rowing
- Mercy Chelangat - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- Landon Collins - Football
- % McKinley Crone - Soccer
- % Alexa Cruz - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- Caroline Curtis - W. Golf
- Saskia Dammersmith - Rowing
- Brittany Davis - W. Basketball
- Natalie Donkle - W. Swimming & Diving
- Lea Duben - W. Track & Field
- % Nickolette Dunbar - W. Track & Field
- Keon Ellis - M. Basketball
- Emily Gaskins - Gymnastics
- % Esther Gitahi - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- Taylor Gorum - W. Track & Field
- % Lexi Graber - Gymnastics
- Landon Green - Baseball
- % Noah Gurley - M. Basketball
- Griffin James - Gymnastics
- Hunter Jaynes - M. Swimming & Diving
- % Britton Johnson - M. Basketball
- Patrick Kaukovalta - M. Tennis
- % Gil Kiesler - M. Swimming & Diving
- Amari Kight - Football
- Katie Kurtz - Rowing
- Daija Lampkin - W. Track & Field
- Cameron Latu - Football
- Kevin Li - M. Swimming & Diving
- # Morgan Liberto - W. Swimming & Diving
- Tianah List - W. Track & Field
- Derek Maas - M. Swimming & Diving
- Polly Mack - W. Golf
- % Jorja MacRae - Rowing
- Leahrose Mami - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- Abby Marjama - Volleyball
- % Juan Martin - M. Tennis
- % Riley Mattingly - Soccer
- Morgan McCullough - Baseball
- # Kensey McMahon - W. Swimming & Diving
- Jacob McNairy - Baseball
- Sania Mitchell - Gymnastics
- Lauren Montgomery - Rowing
- Cherisse Murray - W. Track & Field
- Savannah Noethlich - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- Isaac Odugbesan - M. Track & Field
- Megan Patton - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- Nicholas Perera - M. Swimming & Diving
- Ty Perine - Football
- Nico Perner - M. Swimming & Diving
- % Taylor Pickett - W. Track & Field
- % Ola Pitak - W. Tennis
- % Kasia Pitak - W. Tennis
- Ashley Prange - Softball
- Nikolett Provenza - Rowing
- Jahvon Quinerly - M. Basketball
- % Kendall Randolph - Football
- Tyler Ras - Baseball
- Will Reichard - Football
- Jackson Roby - Football
- Hunter Ruth - Baseball
- Haleigh Sanders - Rowing
- Bella Scaturro - Soccer
- Morgan Scott - W. Swimming & Diving
- Gabe Serrano - M. Track & Field
- % Tyler Sesvold - M. Swimming & Diving
- # John Shelstad - M. Swimming & Diving
- Stephanie Slaven - Rowing
- % Sarah Swanson - Volleyball
- % Kaylee Tow - Softball
- Kelsey Weber - Rowing
- Rhyan White - W. Swimming & Diving
- Riley White - W. Track & Field
- Drew Williamson - Baseball
- Cat Wright - W. Swimming & Diving
- % Haley Wright - W. Track & Field/Cross Country
- % Samantha Zelden - W. Track & Field
% = Master's Degree
# = Bachelor's and Master's Degree (through UA's Accelerated Master's Program)