Ninety-One Alabama Student-Athletes to Graduate During Spring 2022 Commencement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Even with spring sports like softball, golf, baseball and track still in season, the 2022 spring academic calendar at the University of Alabama comes to a close this weekend. Over 90 current or former Alabama student are set to receive their degrees this weekend, including 10 football players.

One of the highlights from the group is seven-year NFL veteran safety Landon Collins. The unanimous all-American and three-time Pro Bowler is one of the 10 football players graduating this weekend after promising his mother and Coach Saban that he would come back to finish his degree. Collins left after his junior season and was selected as the first pick of the second round in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The group also includes a World Champion and Tokyo Olympic medalist, four NCAA champions, 24 All-Americans and seven CoSIDA Academic All-Americans along with members of the College Football Playoff national championship team and SEC champions in football, basketball, gymnastics and softball.

Along with the 27 student-athletes who graduated in the fall, a total of 118 have earned degrees this academic year with more slated to receive diplomas at summer commencement in August.

Alabama baseball and softball both have home SEC series in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Full list of the Crimson Tide's May graduates

Haley Alexander - Rowing

Cathryn Antonacio - Rowing

Kalia Antoniou - W. Swimming & Diving

Hannah Barber - W. Basketball

% Tyler Barnes - M. Basketball

# Chago Basso - M. Track & Field

Melvin Billinglsey - Football

Rebecca Billman - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

Halia Bower - W. Swimming & Diving

Alli Boyd - W. Swimming & Diving

Lauren Brackin - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

% Hunter Brannon - Football

Cole Brown - M. Swimming & Diving

Carolina Caminoli - W. Golf

McKenna Carroll - Rowing

Alabama Athletics Mercy Chelangat - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

Landon Collins - Football

% McKinley Crone - Soccer

% Alexa Cruz - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

Caroline Curtis - W. Golf

Saskia Dammersmith - Rowing

Brittany Davis - W. Basketball

Natalie Donkle - W. Swimming & Diving

Lea Duben - W. Track & Field

% Nickolette Dunbar - W. Track & Field

Keon Ellis - M. Basketball

Emily Gaskins - Gymnastics

% Esther Gitahi - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

Taylor Gorum - W. Track & Field

% Lexi Graber - Gymnastics

Landon Green - Baseball

% Noah Gurley - M. Basketball

Griffin James - Gymnastics

Hunter Jaynes - M. Swimming & Diving

% Britton Johnson - M. Basketball

Patrick Kaukovalta - M. Tennis

% Gil Kiesler - M. Swimming & Diving

Amari Kight - Football

Katie Kurtz - Rowing

Daija Lampkin - W. Track & Field Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Cameron Latu - Football

Kevin Li - M. Swimming & Diving

# Morgan Liberto - W. Swimming & Diving

Tianah List - W. Track & Field

Derek Maas - M. Swimming & Diving

Polly Mack - W. Golf

% Jorja MacRae - Rowing

Leahrose Mami - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

Abby Marjama - Volleyball

% Juan Martin - M. Tennis

% Riley Mattingly - Soccer

Morgan McCullough - Baseball

# Kensey McMahon - W. Swimming & Diving

Jacob McNairy - Baseball

Sania Mitchell - Gymnastics

Lauren Montgomery - Rowing

Cherisse Murray - W. Track & Field

Savannah Noethlich - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

Isaac Odugbesan - M. Track & Field

Megan Patton - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

Nicholas Perera - M. Swimming & Diving

Ty Perine - Football

Nico Perner - M. Swimming & Diving

% Taylor Pickett - W. Track & Field

% Ola Pitak - W. Tennis

% Kasia Pitak - W. Tennis

Ashley Prange - Softball

Nikolett Provenza - Rowing Alabama Athletics Jahvon Quinerly - M. Basketball

% Kendall Randolph - Football

Tyler Ras - Baseball

Will Reichard - Football

Jackson Roby - Football

Hunter Ruth - Baseball

Haleigh Sanders - Rowing

Bella Scaturro - Soccer

Morgan Scott - W. Swimming & Diving

Gabe Serrano - M. Track & Field

% Tyler Sesvold - M. Swimming & Diving

# John Shelstad - M. Swimming & Diving

Stephanie Slaven - Rowing

% Sarah Swanson - Volleyball

% Kaylee Tow - Softball

Kelsey Weber - Rowing

Rhyan White - W. Swimming & Diving

Riley White - W. Track & Field

Drew Williamson - Baseball

Cat Wright - W. Swimming & Diving

% Haley Wright - W. Track & Field/Cross Country

% Samantha Zelden - W. Track & Field

% = Master's Degree

# = Bachelor's and Master's Degree (through UA's Accelerated Master's Program)