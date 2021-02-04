No. 10 Alabama Basketball Destroys LSU Again, 78-60

The Crimson Tide used a dominating performance in the paint to sweep the Bayou Bengals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If there were any doubts about how the University of Alabama men's basketball team would respond after its first loss in over a month, the Crimson Tide put them to bed with a 78-60 victory over LSU on Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

Instead of another record-breaking three-point outing that Alabama used to embarrass the Tigers back on Jan. 19 in Baton Rouge, La., the Crimson Tide earned the regular-season sweep of the Bayou Bengals by dominating the points in the paint, outscoring the visitors by 52-26.

For the first time in 65 years, the Crimson Tide has started 10-0 in conference play.

No. 10 Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) only converted 2-of-13 from three-point range across the first 20 minutes, but found itself up 36-30 at intermission thanks to 12-of-21 shooting from inside the painted area and going 6-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Out of the break, the Crimson Tide suffocated the Tigers defensively in the second half, holding LSU to 27.3 percent shooting from the field (9-of-33) and forced seven turnovers.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford dropped a team-high 19 points , to go along with three rebounds and two assists. Forwards Juwan Gary and Alex Reese and guards Keon Ellis and Jahvon Quinerly combined for 45 points off the bench, with each scoring in double-figures.

LSU (11-6, 6-4 SEC) freshman guard Cameron Thomas scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting and added five rebounds. Mountain Brook, Ala. native and Tigers forward Trendon Watford went 3-of-13 from the field for a total of nine points.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Crimson Tide as it travels to Columbia to face No. 18 Missouri on Saturday at 11 a.m (CT), which will air on ESPN.

