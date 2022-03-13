No. 2 Alabama Softball, Fouts Bounce Back to Win Series Finale at LSU

The Crimson Tide used a strong start in the circle from Montana Fouts and game-saving play from Jenna Johnson to salvage a win from the Tigers

With its backs up against the wall in danger of being swept to open SEC play, Alabama softball stepped up and made the plays it needed to escape Baton Rouge with a win Sunday afternoon.

A day after her worst game of the season, starting pitcher Montana Fouts bounced back to lead the Crimson Tide to a 2-1 victory over LSU in Tiger Park.

The star of the series for Alabama was outfielder Jenna Johnson. She was the bright spot offensively in Saturday's doubleheader and may have made the game-saving play in the series finale.

With a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth the Tigers collected just their second hit of the day off Fouts. A sac bunt moved the runner into scoring position with two outs. LSU got it's third hit on a hard ball out to left field, and Johnson threw an absolute rope to home plate where catcher Ally Shipman executed the tag to get out the game-tying runner.

Fouts did not allow another LSU runner to reach in the final two innings. On the day, Fouts only allowed three hits, one walk and finished with 10 strikeouts. The one run the Tigers scored was unearned after an error and sac fly allowed LSU to score in the third.

Overall, Johnson reached base seven times in the series with five hits, two home runs, four RBIs and a stolen base. She improved her average to .407, just behind Shipman for the team lead.

For the third straight game against the Tigers, Alabama jumped out to a 1-0 lead. This time it was courtesy of a solo home run from shortstop Bailey Dowling, her third of the year. And for the first time in three tries, Alabama was able to hold on to that 1-0 lead.

The Crimson Tide added some insurance on a bloop double from freshman Megan Bloodworth in the third inning to score the second Alabama run.

With the win, Alabama improves to 21-2 (1-2 SEC) and now can take some momentum into a huge midweek matchup at home with the team that eliminated it from the Women's College World Series last season: Florida State. The Seminoles are ranked No. 3 and will play at Rhoads Stadium Wednesday night at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on SEC Network.