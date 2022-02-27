No. 2 Alabama Softball Tallies Two More Wins at Mardi Gras Mambo, Moves to 14-0

A pair of perfect relief outings from Montana Fouts help the Crimson Tide down Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

After notching a complete-game shutout Friday night, Montana Fouts once again stood tall in the circle for No. 2 Alabama softball. The senior came in for a pair of perfect relief appearances Saturday to help the Crimson Tide complete a doubleheader sweep and remain undefeated in the Madi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, La.

Alabama started the day by beating Northwestern State 8-3, before holding on for a 2-0 victory over Louisiana Tech. The Crimson Tide moved to 14-0 on the season and will conclude play in the tournament against No. 20 Louisiana on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.

Fouts (5-0) earned the win over Northwestern State, striking out five over a perfect 3⅓ innings of relief. Lexi Kilfoyl started the game in the circle but left after two innings after appearing to injure herself running to first base while batting in the bottom of the first inning.

Kilfoyl returned to the circle in the top of the second, retiring the side in order. However, she was replaced by Alex Slater in the top of the third. Kilfoyl’s status is unknown moving forward.

Alabama jumped out to an 8-0 lead by the time Slater entered the game. The redshirt freshman gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits over 1⅔ innings before giving way to Fouts to close out the game.

Alabama kept things closer during its win over Louisiana Tech. The Crimson Tide took the lead in the second inning as Kaylee Tow scored from first after Jenna Johnson singled to left followed by an error from Louisiana Tech left fielder Katelin Cooper.

Sophomore starter Jaala Torrence kept the Crimson Tide ahead with a strong showing in the circle, giving up three hits and two walks over 5⅓ innings. She exited the game in the top of the sixth as Louisiana Tech put the tying run on third base with one out. From there, Fouts slammed the door shut for Alabama, striking out the next two batters before retiring the side in order to earn her second save of the season. Fouts pitched a perfect five innings of relief, striking out a combined eight batters over her two appearances on the day.

Ally Shipman provided Alabama’s other run with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth. She finished the day 4-for-5 at the plate with 3 RBI over the two games.